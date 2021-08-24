Williston's First Responders are preparing to go head to head, and the CVB plans to get your head banging this Friday night!
The Williston Police and Fire Departments are heading to the field at Aafedt Stadium for the yearly Guns 'N Hoses game, taking place Aug. 27. The night will feature inflatables, food trucks, face painting, and giveaways throughout the game.
After the game, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting the public to rock the night away to the classic AC/DC hits with a free concert from tribute band Bonfire. Events and Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe said this isn't your run-of-the-mill tribute band, but a full on rock experience. And to push that experience over the top, Oyloe said the CVB pulled out all the stops.
"This band is definitely worth coming out for," Oyloe told the Williston Herald. "We've ordered the biggest stage that we could, we have TVs coming, it's going to be phenomenal. It's kind of a once in a lifetime thing."
Bonfire will be playing AC/DC’s original classics from the Bon Scott era, hitting the stage at 8 p.m. Bonfire was featured as part of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands, and Oyloe said the resemblance between the band and their classic counterparts is uncanny.
An added feature for Friday's concert is a raffle the CVB put together to help put two lucky winners on their path to stardom. During the concert, two Fender electric guitars will be given to those with the winning tickets. As cool as winning a guitar sounds, Oyloe said, that's not all the winners get.
"They're getting the guitars, the amps, the cords; everything you need to be a Rock 'n Roll god." She said. "And they're going to be signed by this excellent band. It's very awesome, and they might have to fight me for it! No expense was spared, you can basically take this guitar and start to rock."
Tickets for the raffle are only $1, with the winners announced at 9:30 p.m. You must be present to win one of these unique keepsakes.
The Bakkin will start rockin' with Chaos 901 after the game, opening up for Bonfire with hard-rock and high energy to get the crowd going. The concert is planned to begin around 7 p.m., with Bonfire taking the stage around 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Follow the Williston CVB at www.facebook.com/VisitWilliston for up-to-date information.
Tickets for the Guns 'N Hoses game are $5, and proceeds from the event benefit the Williston Police Association. Gates open at Aafedt Stadium at 4 p.m., with the first pitch at 5 p.m. In between innings, there will be kids giveaways as well as a 50/50 raffle drawing.