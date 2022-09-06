Charlie Brown Christmas
Auditions for the play "A Charlie Brown Christmas"  and for a Christmas choir will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Those selected for roles will have six to eight rehearsals within a two week period. 

Erick Oinces, the Artistic Director for the show, said he looking forward to all ages auditioning to fill 20 roles for the combined cast and choir.



