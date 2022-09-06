Auditions for the play "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and for a Christmas choir will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Those selected for roles will have six to eight rehearsals within a two week period.
Erick Oinces, the Artistic Director for the show, said he looking forward to all ages auditioning to fill 20 roles for the combined cast and choir.
"I am really open to what my cast is going to look like. It can be kids from seven to ten years old, or high school junior and senior high students," Oinces said. "Who ever shows up - I am ok with a mixed cast."
Oines stated that it is all about giving the kids a chance to act out a character they see on television. The largest roles are eight to ten lines in length and the shortest parts are a couple of lines. He encourages anyone interested to try out for a part, from those just starting out on stage to seasoned actors.
"The choir will perform an old pre-show concert," Oinces said. "The show will have a few scene changes where the audience will join in to sing a christmas carol while the scene change takes place. There will also be a mini sing-a-long concert at the end of this TV classic performance with those in attendance."
Opening night will be Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. There will be two performances Saturday, November 19 - a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m.