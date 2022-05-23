The June primary election is just around the corner. Here is what you need to know about voting this time around.
1. Most important thing is to have a valid North Dakota driver's license, or tribal card with a current address. A license can be updated by going to vote.nd.gov. Down on the right hand side is a link to the DOT website to update an address on a license. This then updates the address in the voter information system. This will ensure the voter is given the correct ballot when voting. Voters must have resided at a new address for at least thirty days prior to the election. If a voter has lived at their current address for less than thirty days, then they can only vote in polling locations associated with their previous address.
Voter must be at least 18 years of age on election day. If a voter’s 18th birthday is on election day they are eligible to vote. Voters must also be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Williams County.
There will be two polling locations in Williams County called Vote Centers. One at the Tioga Community Center (510 6th NE, Tioga, ND) the other is at the ARC in Williston (822 18th St E, Williston, ND). Voters can vote at either one. Each location has all the ballots available for each precinct. Vote Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time. If a voter is standing in line at 7 p.m. when voting ends they will still be able to vote. A voter may not enter the line after 7 p.m. to vote.
The absentee ballot application is available online at vote.nd.gov. Voters can call the Williams County Auditors Office to have a ballot application mailed out, however absentee ballots will not be mailed after June 6th so interested voters should request an application sooner than later. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot at the Auditor's Office counter up until 5 p.m. on June 13th.
Completed absentee ballots must be dropped off at the Auditor's Office counter or to one of the secure drop boxes located around the county by June 13th at 5pm. Drop it off in one of the six drop boxes throughout the county located in the following cities. One behind the Williston County Administration Building, one in Trenton at the Trenton Indian Service Area (TISA), one at City Hall in Grenora, Ray and Tioga. Alternatively, ballots can be mailed back to the Auditor's Office, but must be postmarked no later than June 13th.
- For the voter who is elderly or physically unable to get out they can assign an individual to pick up a ballot application at the County Auditor's Office.
The June election is the primary election. Voters are not allowed to cross party lines in a primary election voting. The voter must either vote for all Democrat or all Republican nominees.