Fort Buford and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are gearing up for some special events in the next few weeks, inviting the public to come learn more about the history of the area.
An annual staple at the historic site, the Fort Buford Encampment welcomes visitors from all over the country to observe how soldiers may have lived at the fort in the 1870s, thanks to the Sixth Infantry Regimental Association, a group of historic re-enactors who have been part of Fort Buford since their inception in the early 1960s. The Sixth Infantry spend the weekend living the life of soldiers at the Fort, complete with period costumes, weapons and military drills.
The Encampment is free and open to the public, and runs Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at the site, with activities happening throughout the day for visitors to enjoy. The Infantry will give tours of the site, as well share weather, signal and telegrah demonstrations. The group will begin the day with the ceremonial raising of the American flag, a historically accurate flag that was created by Sixth Infantry President Ben Gjorven.
July 10
10 a.m.- Signal Corps and Weather Service
11 a.m.- Signal Corps demonstration using telegraph and signal flags
2 p.m.- Marching and rifle demonstrations
2:30 p.m.- Cannon demonstration
3 p.m.- Laundresses on the Frontier Post
July 11
10 a.m.- Signal Corps and Weather Service
1 p.m.- Laundresses on the Frontier Post
2 p.m.- Signal Corps demonstration
3 p.m.- Fort Buford Closes
The encampment will also give visitors the chance to learn about life without the modern conveniences many take for granted today, like telephones and washing machines. Re-enactors portraying laundresses will be demonstrating how clothes were washed at the turn of the century, and visitors will be able to send messages to each other the old-fashioned way, via telegraph from one build on site to another, demonstrating how communication was achieved during the period.
July 21 marks 140 years since Sitting Bull arrived from Canada, and the Interpretive Center will be honoring his legacy with the opening of a Sitting Bull exhibit at the Center. The gallery will host a number of Sitting Bull artifacts, photos and artwork. The gallery will open in August, with a special unveiling planned. Details are still being finalized, so check the MYCIC website and Facebook pages for more information.
Other upcoming events include:
July 15: Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m.
Join history buffs to discuss this month’s book. Refreshments will be provided.
July 16 and 17: Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All experience levels are welcome and instruction is provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.
For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034. The Interpretive Center is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fort Buford is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.