Presented by Kim Weismann’s COMM 212 Interpersonal Communication class, the 5th Annual Veterans Symposium will be held on the Williston State campus in the Teton Lounge next Monday, December 6.
The evening begins with a free meal sponsored by the Williston State College Foundation for veterans and active military personnel at 5:00 p.m. Presentations, which are open to the public, begin at 6:00 p.m.
Weismann, Professor of Communication at Williston State College, was first approached in 2016 by the Williams County Veterans Service Office to document veterans’ stories.
To date, 135 stories have been collected from veterans who served in World War II through the present. As of now, twenty-two veterans’ stories will be told at this year’s evening event, including one student that worked with a Canadian veteran that acknowledged the importance of military service and how it reflects on the national narrative.
“By completing this project, students not only learn and use their skills from Interpersonal Communication, but they learn about the military and what our veterans experience,” explained Weismann.
Students are tasked with finding veterans and interviewing them about their experiences. Students then draft and edit written reports of these stories which they then share at the symposium.
“Students’ reflection papers nearly always express their gratitude for having met their veterans,” stated Weismann. “As a result, students are often able to better appreciate what they have. I have also had students stay in touch with their veterans over the years.”