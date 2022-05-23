The City of Williston will host its 41st Arbor Day Celebration this Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Williston Police Department’s new animal control facility located at 11 12th Avenue East.
Individuals should follow East Dakota Parkway across the train tracks and turn right before the City of Williston’s Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF). Posted signage will direct attendees to the location.
The celebration will include a short program featuring the following speakers:
City of Williston Mayor Howard Klug
Commissioner Deanette Piesik
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk
A Williston Police Department representative
City of Williston Public Works staff will plant one tree, an Ivory Silk Lilac, and attendees will have the opportunity to take a tour of the new facility following the program.
Given its commitment to effective urban forest management, the City of Williston has also been named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Williston achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
The media and public are invited to attend!
For more information on this story, please contact Alyssa Nelson, Administrative Assistant, at 701.577.6368 or alyssan@ci.williston.nd.us.