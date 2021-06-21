The Upper Missouri Valley Fair is back.
Starting Wednesday, June 23, the fair will be up and running with entertainment, food, rides, games and more. Here are four things to do this year.
1. Four nights of concerts
Each year, the fair brings some high-quality entertainment to town. Wednesday night features local legends The Johnny Holm Band, on Thursday 32 Below plays, and country singer Judd Hoos plays Friday and Saturday. The concerts start at 9 p.m.
2. Bulls and broncos
No fair would be complete without a little bit of rodeo. Thursday features just that at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
3. Cornhole tournament
Are you the best cornhole player on your block? In your entire group of friends? Maybe you’ll be the best in the area. Come out at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27 for a cornhole tournament sponsored by ONEOK. First prize is $1,500, second prize is $800 and third prize is $200.
4. 4-H at the fair
Part of the reason the Upper Missouri Valley Fair happens each year is the 4-H component. Exhibits are on display in the multipurpose building and Western Star barn. The Market Sale, where 4-H’ers sell their livestock, is at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bowmen Building.