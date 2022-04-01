An old Williston favorite has gotten a new lease on life thanks to new owners who are re-opening the doors and “bringing back the vibe.”
The 4 Mile Bar closed its doors in 2019, and many a resident mourned the loss of one of their favorite watering holes, which has been around for at least 40 years in Williston. Now, River’s Edge owners Chase Theige, Richard Ceynar and Chris Forsberg are breathing new life into the bar, giving it a new look without losing the old feel. Ceynar said he wanted to update the bar, but still keep the atmosphere that people loved.
“It’s not so much about being a bar, it’s about being somewhere for people to come together and enjoy company,” he said. “Once we started looking at re-opening it, it was a no brainer for us. People heard we were interested, and they really pushed us to do it. It’s a lot of nostalgia.”
The 4 Mile Bar held a Grand Opening Friday afternoon, inviting the public to their “favorite dive bar with a brand new look.” The owners kept their April Fool’s tradition alive by re-opening the 4 Mile on April 1 just as they did when they took over JDubs three years ago, and as they did when they purchased the property next door. River’s Edge Events Manager Ashley Oyloe said the 4 Mile Bar is just getting started as a entertainment venue, but will host live music and small events much like the River’s Edge does.