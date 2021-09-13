Lewis and Clark Elementary is hitting a major milestone with its annual Fun Run fundraiser, hoping to trade some laps around the school to laps around a pool.
This will be the 30th year for the school’s Fun Run, which features a Luau theme to go along with where the event’s funds are going. Due to the effects of the pandemic in 2020, the school donated proceeds to local food shelters within the community. Wanting to continue giving back to the community, Lewis and Clark chose another community cause to donate to for 2021: The Williston Community Builders outdoor pool project.
“It was such a good life lesson for our students to give back to the community that always gives so much to us,” Fun Run organizer and Lewis and Clark Phy Ed teacher Tarren Rehak told the Williston Herald.
The goal was set at $7,000 for the school, and Rehak said the community stepped forward once again and has already pushed the Fun Run past it’s goal. On Friday Sept. 17, the students will celebrate by running around the school, decked out in leis, shades and other poolside accessories. The kids have been working hard to raise many through sponsorships, and Rehak said they’ve gone above and beyond to be successful.
“We are just so proud of the kids for going out into the community,” she said. “Some of them have got quite the sales pitch, so it sounds like they did pretty good!”
Over the three decades the Fun Run has been going on, Rehak said funds have helped make numerous improvements to the school itself, including new playground equipment, smart boards and building updates.
“We’ve been able to do a lot of projects around our school because of this Fun Run, and it just seems to get better and better each year.” She said.
Rehak added that the Fun Run is a way for students to give back to the community, better the school and learn the importance of staying active and healthy. It will also teach them, she said, how if something is important, working together can make it happen.
“If we want something, we have to work for it.” she said. “If we all work together, it can get done a lot faster.”
As the Community Builders continue to raise funds for the outdoor pool, Rehak said the students are excited to be a part of making the project a reality.
“They feel excited that they’re helping to make it happen, and I hope they’ll appreciate that pool a little bit more since they were part of making it happen.” She said.
Learn more about the Williston Community Builders and their projects by visiting www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityBuildersND and www.communitybuildersnd.com.