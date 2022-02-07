The 2022 14 year old Babe Ruth World Series Committee and the Williston Parks and Recreation Department are now taking applications for World Series Ambassadors during the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series in Williston.
The World Series returns to Williston August 13 to 20. There will be three world series team “Ambassadors” for each of the 10 teams that will be participating in the World Series. Ambassador duties consist of being a team host and a “goodwill” ambassador for the community of Williston while teams are in town. Ambassadors will be involved in all World Series activities from when the teams arrive until they depart.
Ambassador requirements are as follows:
Ambassadors must be females that currently are in middle school, 14 years of age
• Must be available the entire length of the world series
• Must have a positive and helpful attitude
The World Series Committee will provide World Series attire for each Ambassador to wear while they are at World Series activities with their respective teams. Applications can now accessed by registering on the Babe Ruth World Series website at www.willistonworldseries2022.com.
All applications are due no later than Feb 18.
For more information you may contact Haley Jeannotte at 701-570-6641, or Brenda Daniels at 701-770-0273.
For additional information on the 2022 14 year Old Babe Ruth World Series, contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897.