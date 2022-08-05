200-Light Drone Show to take to the skies Aug. 14

Drone Show is coming to Williston.

 Provided by Barb Peterson

Williston’s first ever drone show will be held on Sunday, August 14th at dusk. The drone show will be held in conjunction with the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series (BRWS) at Aafedt Stadium.

“Our partnership with the Babe Ruth World Series shows how the community of Williston can come together to make these special events happen,” said TrainND Northwest Executive Director Kenley Nebeker.



