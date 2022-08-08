The band, Two Weeks Notice, brought the heat with them to Summer Nights on Main Thursday for a very fun and exciting evening.
The band was formed by three brothers as Incredibly Real in 2012 and has since changed their name to 2 Weeks Notice. Using a fusion of rock and country with pop to entertain the Midwest since its formation, the band puts on quite a show.
Summer Nights On Main is a very popular event in Williston on Thursdays from 5:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Main Street in the downtown area. The event is weekly, wrapping up on August 25.
Each week features new entertainment. This last week, the band 2 Weeks Notice hit the stage, and they brought such fun energy to a crowd that may have normally been turned away by the high temperatures above 100 degrees.
“It’s a great event for the community. The music is always fantastic, there is great energy, and it’s a great time,” said Nichole DeLaunay, an attendee of the event as she stopped into a local downtown store to get out of the sun for a while. “[The heat] is driving us into nearby businesses. It’s fun!”
The Williston Downtowners Association puts on Summer Nights On Main from June through August every Thursday. Every week sees a different sponsor and live performance. This last week was sponsored by Lee Seuss.