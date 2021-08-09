My how time roars by.
It is hard to believe 15 years have gone by since those days when Nancy Selby taught students at Rickard Elementary who had a great interest.
That interest led to state legislation declaring the chokecherry as the official state fruit.
Thus, the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival was born and the rest, as they say, is history.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the good folks at the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau picked up things and plans are being finalized for the 15th annual North Dakota Chokecherry Festival to be held this Friday and Saturday (Aug. 14-15) in Williston.
We should call your attention to the fact a shift in plans has the event now taking place on the grounds of Spring Lake Park.
For a good number of years the event was staged at Harmon Park and the stage of the Virgil Syverson Performance Center.
However, officials opted for a much larger area and are working hard to make it work on a much larger scale.
Activities will begin Friday and run throughout the following day.
You can check the festival Facebook page for a complete schedule of events.
You should also know the event is free and open to the public.
It’s especially great to see two of the original sponsors, Nemont and American State Bank & Trust Co., continue with strong support.
A LITTLE HISTORY
We recall after first penning an editorial in the Herald touting the work of the students, Selby and state legislators, we mentioned a celebration was certainly in order to recognize the efforts.
It didn’t take long for our phone to ring as Selby called and was all in for an event, but asked for help in getting it off the ground.
Having been involved in numerous events over the years, we figured one project more would be fun.
It didn’t take long as it became even more fun as we teamed up with our good friend, the late Rex McCaughtry, along with a committee involving Selby and the 12 students who had been dubbed affectionately as “Chokecherry Kids,”
as the first organizational meeting was held.
CVB LENDS HAND
We first called on Jeff Altizer, who then headed up the local CVB, and he was in favor of taking on the challenge.
Joined by other parents and volunteers the first festival was up and running.
Along with Rex we shared duties overseeing the event for the first six years or so.
While he is no longer with us, the special memories of this kind man will remain forever.
Today the event is coordinated by Executive Director Amy Krueger and her staff at the Williston CVB.
MADE IT SPECIAL
What made it special was Nemont offering a free hamburger feed and ASBT added the free ice cream with chokecherry syrup topping things off.
Nemont worked in an event they had offered giving away 500 free hamburgers, only to see that increased to 1,000 to accommodate the large crowd.
First approaching Sabrina Ramey, who worked at Nemont at the time and Debbie Richter at American State Bank & Trust proved to be the right decision.
They were all in and by the looks of it Nemont and ASBT will be around for some time to come.
We must acknowledge Mercy Medical Center, a sponsor of a free pancake breakfast with chokecherry syrup, was a big hit.
That event continues on Saturday morning with the local Lions serving the goods.
Also good to see is the fact our friend Brian Salveson is an original and continues to be a part as he sings to open things Saturday morning.
Back then, by adding some musical entertainment for the VSPC, it was only a matter of time for the festival to grow and sprout wings.
Hey, today they even have flying dogs.
We recall early on when then Gov. John Hoeven made an appearance to tout the accomplishments.
CELEBRATE YOUTH
This annual event celebrates the accomplishments of youth and the North Dakota’s state fruit, the chokecherry.
You can’t ask for a better time, some 15 years later to acknowledge the “Chokecherry Kids.”
Thanks to support of local merchants and vendors, one can only hope the event will continue to flourish.
A special thanks goes out to the many volunteers who jump on board to make an event of this nature a success.
NIGHTS ON MAIN
Summer fun is winding down as you are reminded only three times remain to celebrate Summer Nights on Main.
The next night is this Thursday (Aug. 12), leading up to the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival.
Here’s a great way to kick things off.
You can join your family and friends from 5-9 p.m. on Main street in downtown Williston.
There will be live music, along with food trucks to make a complete event.
You don’t want to miss out as the nights to kick up your heels only run through Aug. 26.
The gathering, bringing you to the heart of downtown, is sponsored by the Williston Downtowners Association.
COTTON BILLBOARD
You may have noticed the billboard that has been purchased and placed in a prime location in observance of the 40th anniversary of the Disappearance of Barbara Cotton.
Organizers are working hard in an effort to bring closure to this case.
Watch for further developments.
ENTERTAINMENT INC!
A Scope Salute is reserved for the upcoming 40th anniversary season of Entertainment, Inc!.
This hometown theater production is a group of special people who work hard to provide down to earth wholesome fun.
Over the years a number of folks have been involved but B. Michael Quale sure stands out.
His sidekick Jack Dyville, who is back in the mix, provided expertise beyond measure.
Add in the talents of local and area performers, from acting to musical and you have some great activities.
It will only get better and we encourage you to support the arts.
For now we say job well done and full speed ahead.
HOMETOWN HERO
If anyone should ever qualify as a Hometown Hero one young lady who should be included as a part of Williston is Katie Ledecky.
After her outstanding performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics she no doubt has a hectic schedule ahead of her.
However, if it could ever be arranged, a Welcome Home celebration in Williston would certainly be in order.
Be it now, or at a later significant date.
This would be a way of paying honor to her late grandfather Dr. E.J. “Bud” Hagan, along with her grandmother Kathleen, and her mother Mary Gen.
While just a thought, this scribe certainly believes something is deserving to make a big splash.
Hey, grand marshal of Band Day is certainly a possibility.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.