15TH BEDDING FAIR
Marilyn McGinley tells us the 15th annual Bedding Fair is set to return to Williston on Sept. 8-9.
This popular outing is sponsored by the good folks of the CHI St. Alexius Williston Hospital Auxiliary.
The event will be held in the McCauley Room at the hospital.
Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 8 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 9.
Marilyn tells us new this year will be hooded throws, sports team blankets and many new color selections in sheets.
Hey, in addition, there will be Glow in the Dark children's blankets, pillows, and therapeutic weighted blankets.
Visa, Master, and Discover cards will be accepted, along with checks and cash.
HELP HOSPITAL
You should know that proceeds from the annual sale will go toward much-needed hospital equipment.
According to Marilyn, the purpose of the auxiliary is to provide funds and volunteers to support the hospital and enhance patient care.
The local auxiliary was started in the 1950's and remains strong.
Since the beginning of just the bedding event, more than $45,000 has been donated.
This year those attending are being asked to follow the Social Distancing rules that will be in place.
All patrons will be screened and masks are required.
