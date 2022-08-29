Jeri Engberg and Chuck Wilder of Williston serve on the Williston Cemetery Advisory Board. They are standing in front of the display showcasing the history of Riverview Cemetery at the Williston Community Library.
The Williston Public Library has 135 years of history of the Riverview Cemetery on display. This display was made possible through years of research, long hours of genealogy work, and records research completed by Adrienne Stepanek, who is eighty-five years old and still working.
“It took every skill I had doing research to reconstruct the records at Riverview Cemetery,” Stepanek, genealogist and owner of Dakota Research, said about constructing the display. “I worked twelve hours a day, every day, starting in 1991 after Gene Emery, Director of Public Works for Williston asked me to help.”
The display at the Williston Public Library seems to come to life and leave no stone unturned as the history of how Riverview Cemetery came to be is presented. The lives of those who have gone before are remembered and brought into the present day through memories, stories, letters and pictures. The need to honor and keep the story of each individual — from womb to old age — alive is a passion for Stepanek.
The very first burial was in 1887 of a young boy by the name of Gustave Marelius. He was 13 years old when he died from an appendicitis attack. Marelius is a relative of Chuck Wilder, member of the Williston Cemetery Advisory Board.
“Adrienne refuses to let people forget the lives of these individuals,” Wilder told the Williston Herald.
“My mom has hundreds of stories of people that are buried here that all have unique, interesting stories,” Jeri Englberg, Stepanek’s daughter and President of the Williston Cemetery Board said. “For me, being a part of this also means keeping my mom’s legacy alive.”
A walking tour is scheduled to take place and commemorate the lives of those buried at Riverview Cemetery on Friday, September 9. The public is invited to meet at the cemetery office located at 815 9th Avenue West at 1:00 p.m. to participate in an open house where refreshments will be served. The tour will end at 3:00 p.m.