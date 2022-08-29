Riverview Cemetery history display

Jeri Engberg and Chuck Wilder of Williston serve on the Williston Cemetery Advisory Board. They are standing in front of the display showcasing the history of Riverview Cemetery at the Williston Community Library.

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

The Williston Public Library has 135 years of history of the Riverview Cemetery on display. This display was made possible through years of research, long hours of genealogy work, and records research completed by Adrienne Stepanek, who is eighty-five years old and still working.

“It took every skill I had doing research to reconstruct the records at Riverview Cemetery,” Stepanek, genealogist and owner of Dakota Research, said about constructing the display. “I worked twelve hours a day, every day, starting in 1991 after Gene Emery, Director of Public Works for Williston asked me to help.”



