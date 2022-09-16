The Out of the Darkness organization will hold its 11th annual suicide awareness walk at Spring Lake Park on Sept. 24.
”The event was created as a time to come together, to honor and remember those who have been lost to suicide and to support one another through the grieving process” says co-chair of the Out of the Darkness organization, Annette Sluder.
“The goal of this walk is to let everyone who has survived suicide or struggles with mental health to know that they are not alone. Everyone’s story can continue,” said co-chair of the Out of the Darkness organization Tarren Rehak.
Sluder continued to say that the walk encourages the community to come together and connect with other people to send the message that nobody is alone in their grief.
A surprise speaker will open the event at 10:30 a.m. and anyone is invited to come out and register. Pre-registering is not required to participate in this event. A bead ceremony will take place following registration where a bead necklace can be created by participants in remembrance of someone they’ve lost to suicide. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. around the Spring Lake Park walking path.
Sidewalk chalk will be available during the walk to write personal messages or a loved one’s name along the path. The Keel Boat House will also host a memory wall for participants to display a picture of someone they’ve lost.
There will be resources and literature available to raise awareness of resources for those struggling with suicidal thoughts, mental health, survivors guilt, and more.
So far, there are 22 teams registered this year with a total of 119 walkers.
“Last year the fundraiser money from the walk enabled us to buy books about mental health and distribute them to children in kindergarten through fourth grades in all the classrooms in District 7,” Sluder said.
Sluder added that funds were also used to distribute resources to local suicide survivors group, Sounds of Silence and to educate the community.