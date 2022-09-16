Suicide walk 1

About 200 people turned out Saturday for Out of the Darkness in 2017.

 Lee Zion | Williston Herald

The Out of the Darkness organization will hold its 11th annual suicide awareness walk at Spring Lake Park on Sept. 24.

”The event was created as a time to come together, to honor and remember those who have been lost to suicide and to support one another through the grieving process” says co-chair of the Out of the Darkness organization, Annette Sluder.



