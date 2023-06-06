Sports have a way of bringing out the the fiercest competitors that will train and push themselves to new heights for a chance at a win. Sports also have a way of bringing cultures and communities together with one shared interest.
I have had hourslong conversations/arguments with complete strangers over a sport topic, leaving with a new friend or better understanding of a sport. Strangers being able to come together with one shared interest and leaving as a community is a trait that is special in sports.
The special needs community in Williston was without this sense of community after the Special Olympics branch in Williston shut down. Parents driving distances as far as Minot to see their child participate in a sport or simply be in a group with other people to connect with has been an issue in Williston and had been struggling to offer the Special Needs Community a chance to be a part of these groups.
With the challenges that parents and people with special needs face in mind, Heidi and Rick Guetzkow, who have a child with special needs named Victoria, set out to create a place where a community can form, and that is when the Williston Wonders were created in 2018.
So we thought there was something that we can do around here," Rick said. "So really it was my wife's brainchild, she thought maybe we should start something here and said 'I have a name for it, let’s call it the Williston Wonders'. So we started calling and gathering, getting more and more involved in it. Pre-COVID we had quite a large group, we probably had around 15 to 20 kids that would show up. In that first year we ended the year going to Minot to play the Dreamcatchers.”
Minot has a summer league in which members of the special needs community play on sports leagues throughout the summer a goal that Heidi and Rick hope to bring to Williston.
When the first events started to get scheduled, the Guetzkow's found it difficult to find a turnout until word of mouth started to bring more people to the event. The Wonders offered the Williston area special needs community a place to be active once a week. This allows the child to be more social and meet more people in the community. This also gives the child something to look forward to every week.
“There is excitement to come here every day. The kids are so excited all day to come to the Williston Wonders, and I think that’s what makes it so special for us. These kids want to come here; they want to be a part of it. Just to watch the joy on their face when they have the accomplishment of doing something.” Rick said.
One of the things that has been the most rewarding for Heidi is she never hears a kid who participates say they can't do it.
“The kids never say that they can’t do anything," Heidi said. "No matter what we do every kids just says ‘ok’ and they just do and they are always successful. I have never had a kid say they can’t do it or not try again. They have positive attitudes and the way they adjust to the things that we do I think it’s amazing I learn a lot from them.”
Unfortunately COVID forced the group to shut down in the spring of 2020 forcing the Wonders to halt until fall 2021. When numbers once again dropped upon revival Heidi and Rick turned to Williston Parks and Recreation for help.
This 2023 season is the first Williston Wonders season in partnership with the Williston Parks and Recreation. The goal is with the partnership the Wonders can grow even further and offer more activities.
“I think it’s incredible that parks and rec is going to jump in and take it over. I think that they can really bring to a whole other level that Rick and I weren’t able to do with the time we had,” Heidi said.
With over 700 kids with special needs in a 50 mile radius of Williston Rick believes that this partnership will allow the group to grow with more participants and more opportunities for the kids. The Wonders have participants from Alexander and Trenton who come to Williston.
“Our goal is to offer ATV rides, we have done that before, get a fishing program going so kids can go out and fish along with their family,” Rick said.
One of the main goals that the Williston Wonders stressed was to make this group free for kids to join.
“Our whole goal from day one was to make it free. There is always extra expenses and such when you are raising a child with special needs. Maybe both parents can’t work, there’s doctor visits, there are different things so our whole goal is to make it free and to make it fun and inclusive," Rick said.
Williston Parks and Recreation's Recreation Manager Amanda Nelson and Recreation Coordinator Brooklyn Douglass have been involved and volunteering every week. Nelson had been familiar with the Wonders through her previous volunteering before the parks and rec partnership.
Creating a structured schedule meeting every Monday at 6 p.m. in the month of June and having the resources to play a plethora of sports, Nelson and Douglas with the backing of Parks and Rec have begun give the special needs community reliable outlet to go and get active and feel the sense of a community.
“All throughout college I did volunteer work with the Special Olympics; that is kind of where my love started with all of it,” Nelson said.
Douglas is new to volunteering with the Wonders, joining when parks and rec took over and fell in love with it ever since.
“I am completely new to volunteering with this group, when Rick and Heidi came here I actually just sat in the meeting with Amanda after that we took it over. From day one of coming here I just fell in love with it. I think it’s such a fun group to be with, it really lightens up your day," Douglas said.
The connections you build with the children of the Wonders is something that Nelson loves about coming to the ARC on Mondays.
“The connection, the relationships that you build with them. They are sweet, they make it feel so wholesome, and they just love to get out and play,” Nelson said.
When the kids started to look forward to every Monday to see everyone it was clear this group was about a lot more than sports.
“This kind of became their social club too, not only sports to get their bodies moving but they are best friends. We have become best friends with them and we always joke around with them. So it is definitely something that brings everyone together,” added Nelson.
Seeing a good number of participants in this first summer with parks and rec and a planned fundraising cornhole tournament planned for July 31, Williston Parks and Rec are planning on helping the Williston Wonders grow as far as possible.
"There is so much potential for the Williston Wonders to grow. That’s really what we want, people to feel comfortable and come and just have fun, it’s not about competition." Douglas said.
With the planned growth expected to come Williston Parks and Recreation are looking for more volunteers to help ensure that the Williston Wonders is truly a place for everyone.
“We want to be able to get this out to everybody. Anyone's age, ability, their families can come as well as anyone is welcome,” Nelson said.