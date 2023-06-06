Sports have a way of bringing out the the fiercest competitors that will train and push themselves to new heights for a chance at a win. Sports also have a way of bringing cultures and communities together with one shared interest.

I have had hourslong conversations/arguments with complete strangers over a sport topic, leaving with a new friend or better understanding of a sport. Strangers being able to come together with one shared interest and leaving as a community is a trait that is special in sports. 



