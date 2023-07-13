The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct aerial and ground adulticide treatments across the entire District, including Williston, Trenton, Ray, Epping, and Grenora, between Thursday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 19. Treatments will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. Citizens are reminded to please stay at least 300 feet away from a Vector Control truck while it is fogging. Updates, as they are available, will be posted to: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-notices/.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In collaboration with the Williston Vector Control District, the United States Air Force Reserve (USAFR) Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing will be conducting an adulticide mission over Williston and Watford City, weather and conditions permitting, between July 18 and July 20, 2023. Residents may see a large military aircraft flying at low elevations. Treatments will take place near sunset.
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.