Vector Control

The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct aerial and ground adulticide treatments across the entire District, including Williston, Trenton, Ray, Epping, and Grenora, between Thursday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 19. Treatments will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. Citizens are reminded to please stay at least 300 feet away from a Vector Control truck while it is fogging. Updates, as they are available, will be posted to: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-notices/.

Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



