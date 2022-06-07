Williston has no shortage of impressive adolescents, and Williston High School's Titus Lee, a member of the 2022 graduating class is definitely a part of that club. Lee accomplished becoming a fully licensed private pilot at age 17, before graduating high school. It's a pretty neat thing to be able to say that you can fly a plane before being able to vote.
But what makes it even more interesting is that Lee is afraid of heights.
Lee's aviation journey started when he was 15 and learned about an aviation program being offered at Williston High School by Mr. Thomas Sando. Lee had been attending Williston Trinity Christian School, but once he heard about the WHS program and toured, he just had to make the switch.
Lee transferred to Williston High School his sophomore year and took every class available to him from Mr. Sando. Seeing Lee's budding interest, Sando offered Lee an introductory flight at Overland Aviation.
"I got to go and fly the plane and I thought it was just about the coolest thing ever," Lee said.
Lee's interest in planes was a gradual build. At first it was just general interest, but it grew gradually into a full-blown obsession. Finally, he decided to get his private pilot's license, and he was not going to let anything, even a fear of heights, stand in his way.
Lee sat down with his father who helped him break down the big dream up into smaller steps, to make his goal of achieving private pilot licensure within two years more realistic.
"I got lucky, I really won the parent lottery," Lee said, explaining that his parents were supportive the entire time. "My mom was expressing her natural motherly worry at first, but my dad talked her through it."
Lee's dad helped him start a lawn mowing business, allowing Lee to save money during the summer of his sophomore year. Lee's parents and grandparents made a deal with him that for every dollar he saved himself, they would match it dollar-for-dollar. Lee was able to save about $7,500 to go toward flight school this way.
"Then I just put both feet on the gas and just went full speed ahead," he said.
Lee is the first high schooler in Williston High School's aviation program to get a private pilot's license while still enrolled in high school. He described juggling high school and flight school as "a lot."
After a planning session with Mr. Sando, Lee decided to enroll in Minot's flight school in August of his senior year. Lee travelled every weekend to Minot to complete a few lessons and then return to Williston Sunday evening to be ready for school Monday morning.
Lee said that all the information and simulation experience he received in Mr. Sando's classes really helped prepare him for flight school, though, putting him ahead of most. Because he had a good grasp on regulation, safety, and other bookwork, he was able to breeze through that part of flight school and ended up being able to take his check ride at 45 flight hours instead of the standard 55.
By late September, Lee's hard work paid off and he was able to take his first solo flight in the air — without even an instructor in the passenger seat. After working around North Dakota's winter weather, Lee was ready to take his check ride, the test to get licensed, in February.
Even Lee's check ride experience ended up being unusual. Lee was offered the chance to take it for free, saving him $600 — with a catch. He would have to agree to allow both an examiner-in-training and a government official with him during the check ride. The examiner-in-training would be getting evaluated, himself, for his examiner's license.
"It's a lot of extra stress and pressure having the government in your back seat," Lee said. "That's why it's offered for free."
The examiner-in-training had asked five people before Lee and they all turned down the offer, not wanting the added pressure for an already stressful test. Fortunately for Lee, the examiner waited until after Lee passed the check ride to tell him that, otherwise Lee said he would have most likely turned down the offer as well.
On March 14, 2022, Lee and the examiner-in-training flew to Alexandria, had to quickly learn the new plane inside and out, as this is important in the testing process. This particular plane was also only a two-seater, but on the flight to Alexandria, Lee, his flight instructor, and the examiner-in-training all had to squeeze in for the four-hour flight.
After arriving in Alexandria and getting dinner, Lee had to answer a series of regulation and safety questions, to check proficiency. His flight log book and other required documentation was carefully examined. This grueling process took two hours and Lee describes it as intense.
After deeming Lee proficient to take the test and having all documentation in order and accounted for, it was time for the the big flight! Lee, the examiner-in-training, and the government official climbed into the plane and Lee was asked to do some take offs and landings, maneuvers, and other tasks that are part of flying an airplane. The total check ride took approximately an hour start to finish.
"I personally felt like it was the worst flight I ever had," Lee said. "But I passed! I passed and I was happy."
After getting official word that he was now a fully licensed private pilot, Lee was met by his parents, who secretly drove to Alexandria to surprise him. The first thing Lee did was take his mom flying.
"And I've been flying ever since," Lee said.
Since becoming fully licensed, Lee has flown with several friends and has been able to share his experiences in the hopes of encouraging others to pursue their dreams, too.
"I've gotten that pilot attitude where you go around telling everyone 'I'm a pilot', but I try to keep it in check," Lee joked. "There's a lot to it, but once you learn everything it is all muscle memory."
Unlike commercial flying, Lee does not have a group of passengers who paid good money to reach a destination on time. This allows him to be more selective on when to fly, what weather to fly in, and where to fly to.
"With private piloting, it's only as dangerous as I let it be," Lee said.
For others wanting to chase the same dream Lee did, he encourages everyone to check out the aviation program at the high school or the area flight schools.
"If you're willing to learn and have the money to keep the engine running, you can go as far as you want, as fast as you want," Lee said.
Lee's next goal is to secure an internship at Williston's airport, continue to mow lawns to save money, and seek out a corporate jet piloting job. He believes it is an attainable goal because he knows a fellow classmate, who got his license at 18, and is already flying a corporate jet as a profession. Lee also received scholarships to put towards continued flight training.
He also hopes to own his own private jet someday. Some people have a dream car, Lee has a dream jet. The Cirrus Vision SF50 jet. In fact, he has already visited the factory where they build these small jets.
Keep flying and chasing your big dreams, Titus!