A Williston Basin School District #7 teacher resigned May 18, a day after he was placed on administrative leave, according to the school district. Two other district employees were terminated.
Superintendent Richard Faidley said the two employees failed to comply with “reporting duties” under federal Title IX rules and district policies, but declined to elaborate.
Faidley also gave no details on why the teacher was put on leave May 17, other than also referring to federal Title IX, which among other things prohibits sex-based harassment.
In a brief interview Tuesday, Faidley said a radio report last week indicating the district knew of an incident involving a teacher and students in November was inaccurate.
"No other reports were made, received or investigated related to this teacher or any other Title IX allegation back in November 2022, which was falsely alleged by (KXWI reporter) Tom Simon on his radio show," Faidley said. "The district expects all employees to act in the best interest of students at all times and has zero tolerance for any act or omission to act, which compromises that health and safety of students."
In an email to Simon, Faidley defended his actions not to release a copy of a Title IX investigation “when a student was the subject of the alleged sexual harassment/misconduct and when that matter may also be part of an education record.”
Faidley said the district will comply if ordered by the state Attorney General’s office to provide the investigation, but “I will not release a Title IX investigation file when a student is involved without being ordered to do so.”
Simon fired back on the air, saying he was not necessarily after the Title IX investigation, but that he requested information on the three employees from the district that was heavily redacted and had missing information.
On June 2, Simon reported that a teacher in the district was walked off campus and placed on administrative leave for inappropriate texting and conduct involving “young girls at the high school.” Simon cited no sources in his reporting and read from what he claimed were text messages sent to students from a teacher.
The Williston Police Department did not immediately return a call Tuesday asking whether they have received a complaint against a teacher.