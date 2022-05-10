Williston high school's Director of Bands, Eric Rooke, was awarded the title of 'Everyday Superhero' on May 9th.
The Everyday Superhero campaign was organized by North Dakota United, the largest professional union of public educators and employees in the state. After the nomination process, the public was asked to vote to select the next three NDU Everyday Superheroes.
"Mr. Rooke is an amazing influence on aspiring musicians. Eric has transformed not only music education, but also the performing arts, throughout the whole community of Williston. I could go on talking about Mr. Rooke’s excellence ad nauseam, but instead I’ll end with this: I’ve never seen a teacher make more of a difference than Mr. Rooke." read Rooke's nomination profile.
Rooke did not get to find out who nominated him for this award, but said he is very grateful. He described learning he won the award as surreal.
"I never considered myself a superhero before... I just believe everyone deserves a chance and the support of their teachers." said Rooke.
ND United's President, Nick Archuleta, presented the trophy to Rooke during an assembly in the Williston High School theater. Surrounded by his students, colleagues, friends, and family, Rooke accepted his trophy and joined an "elite squad" consisting of only himself and two others- Sandy Irmen, social studies teacher at Grafton High School and Caira Pfau, fifth grade teacher at Fargo's Longfellow Elementary School.
“Our state’s educators and public employees have had to lift heavy workloads, leap over gigantic obstacles and run faster than ever before, each and every day, in service to North Dakota schools and communities. With our Everyday Superheroes campaign, we are celebrating them all, in epic fashion," Archuleta said.
When asked how he was planning to use his new superhero status, Rooke said, "I don't plan to do anything differently. I will just keep being who I am, supporting my kids and other teachers."