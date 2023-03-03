WSC Tech 1

Williston State College instructors Ken Quamme and Alex Kovalev.

 Eric Gill | The Williston Herald

Williston State College will soon offer Associate in Applied Science degrees in Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The degrees will be offered beginning with the fall 2023 semester.

WSC Tech 2

Instructors Ken Quamme and Alex Kovalev, and Petroleum Technology student Ben Aaberg, right, who graduated from WSC's diesel program in 2016.
WSC Tech 3

WSC Petroleum Technology instructor Alex Kovalev. "There is a lot of overlap in terms of skill sets," Kovalev said of industrial electronics, cybersecurity and IoT. "A lot of my content revolves around electrical skills, fundamentals of circuitry, low-voltage electronics, systems troubleshooting and problem solving."


