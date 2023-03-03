Williston State College will soon offer Associate in Applied Science degrees in Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The degrees will be offered beginning with the fall 2023 semester.
"The more I hear on the news, automation is growing in popularity," said Professor of Information Technology Ken Quamme, who noted WSC has offered courses in cybersecurity for the past four years and IoT coursework since 2020.
"These are programs, not courses," Quamme continued, clarifying that WSC students can now earn up to 62 credits through the Cybersecurity and IoT AAS degrees. "We want our students to be able to go out and get a job."
The courses in both disciplines proved so popular among students over the past few years, Quamme said demands for full-fledged AAS degrees in the job market seemed like a no-brainer.
"It's been a great marriage between education and business and industry," he emphasized. "More and more, if we're going to do justice to education, we have to look at what the industry needs are."
"Our students needed networking, they needed [computer] automation hardware," said Quamme, who has been teaching for 47 years. He noted some students were getting jobs in IT without even completing their degrees because demand is so robust in the high-tech industry.
One student from Sidney, Montana, already has a job offer prior to graduating from WSC's AAS program, Quamme said.
Alex Kovalev, Petroleum Technology instructor at WSC, said the college is also introducing an Electronics and Industrial Controls AAS degree in fall 2023.
"There is a lot of overlap in terms of skill sets," Kovalev said of industrial electronics, cybersecurity and IoT. "A lot of my content revolves around electrical skills, fundamentals of circuitry, low-voltage electronics, systems troubleshooting and problem solving."
These areas also apply to cybersecurity and IoT, he said.
"Ken's program is about computers and computer networks," Kovalev said. "My program has a lot to do with device networks. Some of these devices will also be computers, but instead of showing your news on an internet browser, they will do something like opening a valve, starting a motor, controlling a traffic light."
The devices Kovalev focuses on are driven by sensors and comprise the Internet of Things. He said automation is not exclusive to IT companies because there is a lot of overlap among computer-driven devices. This gives WSC students who enroll in the programs a broad diversity of opportunities within a variety of business sectors — from oil drilling to food manufacturing.
For students interested in applying future technologies to existing industries, the two WSC professors said the new programs are worth considering.
"If they have the fire in the belly to problem solve, troubleshoot, be creative and a desire to fix things — and a desire to learn — these programs might be for them," Kovalev said.
"We're not doing rocket science here," he prefaced. "It sounds complex, but it's not."
Quamme pointed out that Kovalev started the industrial electronics curriculum at WSC five years ago and quickly built it into a popular program, particularly among Williston's oil and gas workers seeking to advance their knowledge and skills.
Kovalev's advice to students who are not sure if they want to pursue a degree in information technology or industrial computing is to find out by enrolling in an introductory course.
"Give technology a try," he said. "It can be at K–12 or through a trade school. If you try it you may develop a liking."
Kovalev continued: "I've had people coming in without much drive for technology, but they have their Aha moment and discover their drive for technology."
Although he pointed out automated systems technologies have existed for nearly five decades, Kovalev said the pace of change today is so rapid it's smart for students to prepare themselves academically.
"It might not be everybody's cup of tea," he said, prefacing that traditional trades such as careers in welding, automotive, electrical and plumbing are still viable. "It's a choice. The 21st century is showing explosive rates of technology growth. The rate of the spread of technology is exponential. That's what makes the 21st century different."
The Cybersecurity and IoT degrees stem from a sizable grant WSC received to promote technology learning.
"Five years ago, we implemented a grant of almost a quarter of a million dollars to give students diversity," Quamme explained.
Both programs are approved by the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, he said.
Quamme explained IT courses focus on the "data side of technology," while IoT concentrates on automating systems through devices connected to the cloud network.
It is his goal to integrate automated hardware and networking technologies through courses designed to help students understand the importance of all aspects of the internet, including IoT and cybersecurity.
"Operational technology and IT networking don't always play good in the sandbox together," Quamme said.
He encouraged all WSC students to consider obtaining high-tech degrees, even those currently focused on liberal-arts associate degrees. Quamme said it's a natural fit in today's work environments for students to obtain high-tech expertise, regardless of what interests them.
Some students currently enrolled in WSC liberal-arts programs should consider taking IoT and cybersecurity courses for their science credits.
"We have students here that get both their associate in science and associate in arts degrees who might want to supplement those degrees with IoT or cybersecurity," Quamme said.
The science professor also recommends that students who want to pursue IT and engineering B.S. degrees — and even a Master of Business — consider obtaining an AAS degree from a community college like WSC.
"More schools are offering, now, a bachelorette of applied science," he said. "So, a student getting out of our college now would be able to get into Bismarck State" for a four-year BS degree.
"There is an advantage, sometimes, to going to a community college first," Quamme said.
Courses offered in the programs include:
- IoT Connecting Devices
- Introduction to Cybersecurity
- Fundamentals of Networking I and II
- Python Programming
- Industrial Cyber Security
- Robotics
- Field Device Networking
- Ethical Hacking and Cyber Defense
- Introduction to Digital Forensics
- Cloud Security
"We pride ourselves on moving students from the ground up to becoming experts," Quamme said. "Alex and I pride ourselves on professional development. [We] listen to industry because it affects our students. If we don't, we become obsolete."