Governor Burgum has appointed Williston State College Professor and Department Chair for Health & Wellness, Robert Benson, to the North Dakota Board of Massage.
“I am glad to step in as a replacement on the ND Board of Massage. Hopefully my prior board experience will be valuable as we head into a legislative year,” said Benson.
Benson’s term was effective April 27, 2022, and will be expire June 30, 2023, as the previous board member resigned from the position.
The ND Board of Massage is an agency within the executive branch of state government that was established in 1959. It is a five-member board with three Licensed Massage Therapists (LMTs), one instructor, and one consumer member. Board members are appointed by the Governor’s office. Member terms are staggered so at least one board member is new each year. LMTs serve 3-year terms, instructors serve 2- year terms, and the consumer member serves 2 years.
The ND Board of Massage is responsible for the proper licensure and regulation of licensed massage therapists that practice in North Dakota. Its purpose is to protect the public by licensing massage therapists, regulating the practice of massage, and by providing inspections of businesses.
“I was pleased to see that Governor Burgum has appointed WSC Professor Bob Benson to the ND Board of Massage. Professor Benson has had a career with WSC that spans over two decades. In his current role, Professor Benson serves as Department Chair for Health and Wellness at WSC, and in that capacity has done an exceptional job in guiding the Department in its growth and expansion. He will serve the Board well in his role as Vice President, “said WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning.