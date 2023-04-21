Hundreds of local elementary and middle school students came to Williston State College on Friday to learn about future career opportunities and demonstrate their entrepreneurship projects.

An estimated 950 students registered for the 21st annual Marketplace for Kids Education Day at WSC, according to Debbie Richter, co-chair of the Marketplace for Kids event. In addition to demonstrating projects, students attended workshops to learn about a variety of career opportunities, she said.



Tags

Load comments