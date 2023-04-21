Hundreds of local elementary and middle school students came to Williston State College on Friday to learn about future career opportunities and demonstrate their entrepreneurship projects.
An estimated 950 students registered for the 21st annual Marketplace for Kids Education Day at WSC, according to Debbie Richter, co-chair of the Marketplace for Kids event. In addition to demonstrating projects, students attended workshops to learn about a variety of career opportunities, she said.
"We have about 30 classes," said Richter, vice president and marketing officer at American State Bank and Trust Co. "The classes give them a look at different careers. The college has quite a few instructors that are teaching, such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship and how to market your project."
One pair of kids marketing their project on the main floor of WSC's exhibit hall were Kenna and Maci, both fifth grade students at Bakken Elementary School. They chose to demonstrate baking "for the fun of it," said Kenna, 12.
"It's messy," joked Maci, 11.
A similar project from Bella, an 11-year-old Bakken Elementary School student, was reviewed by Sarah Kemmet, a Marketplace for Kids volunteer from American State Bank and Trust.
"I'm here to ask the students about the projects they did and learn a little about what inspired them to do it," Kemmet said.
Bella explained she was inspired to show how to make peanut butter/caramel cookies as a potential fundraiser.
"It could lead to people who go up to businesses for fundraising," Bella said.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) were also represented at the Marketplace for Kids event.
"We include STEM classes so they have an opportunity to touch something they don't normally see, and meet different instructors," Richter said. "We also have a fitness component and dance."
The classes are taught by professionals to give kids a chance to see there are opportunities in physical fitness and dance careers, she said.
"They might be in the gym in a hip-hop dance, but they'll also learn that it is a professional career," Richter said.
The forward-looking bank executive helped bring Marketplace for Kids to Williston more than two decades ago.
"Debbie went through the Williston Leadership program," said co-chair Melissa Meyer, who credited Richter with initiating interest in the popular, local event.
Marketplace for Kids was already happening in other towns throughout North Dakota but has since gained popularity throughout the state.
"We originally started at the college when there were fewer buildings," Meyer said. "We're now using the Western Star [Career and Technology] building and the ARC. Today, we had 950 students registered, but some couldn't make it because of the weather."
When Marketplace for Kids was first introduced in Williston, only a handful of N.D. cities were participating in the entrepreneur expo, Richter said, noting no other state offers a program like it.
"When we first brought it to Williston, we were only the third or fourth Marketplace for Kids," she said, noting the program evolved from a similar but now defunct program for adults.
"Schools wanted to bring kids for field trips," Richter recalled, estimating the number of youth participants ranges from 600 to 1,300 annually. "It's evolved, but at heart it's just a day for kids to dream big — or just dream. It doesn't have to be big. It just has to be an idea."
Richter pointed out instructors, monitors and chaperones from Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the Honor Society at Williston High School, as well as volunteers from the Williston Korner Lions Club, assisted at the event.
"Our goal, since we started the Marketplace for Kids, has been to show kids that they can be anything, do anything, and they can do that in North Dakota," Richter said, reiterating the program is unique to the state.
One kid who was happy to participate is Lauren, a fourth grade student at Ray Public School. Her impressive "Handler" hockey project was a big hit with Brock Sailer, a volunteer and member of Williston Leadership.
He was on hand to ask questions and learn more about some of the 106 projects students demonstrated.
"We're here to help out," Sailer said. "Ask questions" and offer encouragement to "students that are trying to become our next entrepreneurs."
Lauren said she was inspired to offer a hockey demonstration from her sisters, who created a similar presentation on volleyball when they were her age.
"I thought of doing hockey as a sport because hockey's my favorite," she said.
Among the 106 entrepreneur demonstrations from kids:
Positive Peers – "Students becoming mediators to help the communication of their peers that are in a disagreement of having problems with bullying." -Jolee F
Magic Monsters – "Colorful clay monsters." - Maddie L and Paisley F
Be Gone Mouse Trap – "A cheap and reusable way to safely get rid of mice that invade your home, workplace or farm." - Odinn S
Sclean – "Slime that helps you clean up." - Elena S
Bear Bath Bombs – "Hand-made bath bombs." - Charlie F
Wyatt's Wood Bundles – "Wyatt will be cutting, bundling and selling wood in the Ray area." - Wyatt W
The MCD – "MCD stands for Mega Candy Dispenser. I am making a container that dispenses candy so that it doesn't spill everywhere." - Michael R
Learn + Grow – "Learn what helps plants grow: A Guide to Growing" - Harper K and Teegen H
Safe Not Sorry – "A business idea for kitchen safety." - Dhairya J and Igor K
Health Help – "A watch invention." - Brooklyn W