 Williston State College

Williston State College has big things planned with the announcement of three major capital projects including a turf project, healthcare training facility and the Crighton Childcare Facility.

A press conference will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Teton Lounge. Those unable to attend can tune in to the live stream on YouTube @WillistonStateTetons.



