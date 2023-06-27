Williston State College has big things planned with the announcement of three major capital projects including a turf project, healthcare training facility and the Crighton Childcare Facility.
A press conference will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Teton Lounge. Those unable to attend can tune in to the live stream on YouTube @WillistonStateTetons.
Turf Project
The turf project will see Williston State College install state-of-the-art turf on the baseball and softball fields "providing students with enhanced opportunities for their sports playing seasons".
Healthcare Training Facility
The additional Healthcare Training Facility looks to strengthen WSC's healthcare programs and enhance the quality of education for healthcare professionals.
"The facility will feature cutting-edge equipment and simulated environments to enhance healthcare students' hands-on training experiences." read the release.
Crighton Childcare Facility
The Crighton Childcare Facility aims to create a secure and supportive environment that is especially created for young children while also providing crucial support to student-parents enrolled at WSC.
"This cutting-edge facility will offer top-notch childcare services and encourage parents to maintain a good balance between their professional and personal lives. Students pursuing elementary education with an early childhood endorsement have the chance to complete their practicum hours at the preschool housed within the childcare facility as a result of our collaboration with Valley City State University (VCSU)," states the release. "Students can also submit applications for other scholarships, such as the Teacher Shortage Scholarship provided by VCSU. Please visit our website for more details regarding our partnership with VCSU."
More details will become available after Wednesday's press conference.