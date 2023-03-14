WIL_FRI_011218_SchoolBoardWEB.jpg (copy)

Lauren Stone, a social studies teacher at Bakken Elementary, works with her students during class in fall 2018. The district is considering building two new elementary schools, which would require voter approval of a bond.

 Jamie Kelly | Williston Herald

Voters in Williams County will likely have an opportunity to decide whether to add two new elementary schools to Williston Basin School District #7.

It's no secret that WBSD7 has classroom overcrowding problems at most of its schools throughout the district.

Dr. Richard Faidley

Dr. Richard Faidley


Tags

Load comments