Williston Basin School District #7 is holding two community discussions on Wednesday and Thursday to address school-boundary proposals and classroom overcrowding concerns.
The WBSD7 School Boundary Community Discussions begin at 5:30 p.m. both evenings. They will take place at Hagan Elementary School.
The purpose of the meetings is to gain feedback from WBSD7 parents and interested Williston residents.
RSP & Associates staff will lead the discussions and walk participants through the district's decision-making process. The firm conducted extensive surveys on behalf of WBSD7 to determine the needs of the school district and gauge community support for campus expansion.
After completing an extensive study, RSP & Associates reported WBSD7 districtwide student enrollment is forecast to increase by nearly 1,000 students during the next five years.
Additional results of the study:
The largest elementary grade in 2027–28 is projected to be 4th, with 536 students
The largest middle school grade in 2027–28 is projected to be 7th, with 514 students
The largest high school grade in 2027–28 is projected to be 10th, with 440 students
The meetings will address WBSD7 student enrollment increases and the impact on classroom sizes/staffing; proposals to build new schools and/or reconfigure campuses; the results of public surveys and public reactions to the issues WBSD7 faces; boundary concepts specifically relating to Missouri Ridge Elementary School.
The meetings are billed as opportunities for all "stakeholders" to offer input and feedback about the RSP surveys and recommendations for campus changes.
"RSP will then provide this information for the District and the Board to use to make the best decisions they can for our students and community," according to a WBSD7 announcement.
Hagan Elementary School is at 2501 29th St. West in Williston.