Williston police seeking runaway By James C. Falcon james.falcon@willistonherald.com Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Heather Teggatz, 16, of Williston, was reported as a runaway early Tuesday morning. Williston Police Department The Williston Police Department are looking for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old runaway from Williston.Heather Teggatz was reported missing shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was last seen in Williston, wearing a black shirt and jean shorts. Teggatz is 4'11 tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone has information about Teggatz, please call the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.