Heather Teggatz

Heather Teggatz, 16, of Williston, was reported as a runaway early Tuesday morning. 

The Williston Police Department are looking for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old runaway from Williston.

Heather Teggatz was reported missing shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was last seen in Williston, wearing a black shirt and jean shorts. 



