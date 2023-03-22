A suspect has been charged by the Williston Police Department in the hit-and-run incident that took place a month ago at a downtown restaurant on Broadway.
"The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Scott Bradley Bartels," said Williston Police Dept. Public Information Officer Heather Cook, alluding to the hit-and-run case at Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro in Williston sometime before 1 a.m. on Feb. 27.
According to Cook, Bartels was charged with giving false information to officers; interference with officer in performance of duty; leaving the scene of an accident involving a fixed object; and reckless driving.
Bartels' vehicle was impounded by the Williston Police Dept. However, a request for a photo of the vehicle could not be obtained by the Williston Herald because it is considered evidence in a case being handled by the city attorney.
Although Basil owner Simon Chan reported the week of the incident he did not have video camera footage of the hit-and-run accident, he said two nearby banks did have video images from their cameras including one located on the corner of Main and Broadway.
The vehicle was identified as a tan-colored Ford Excursion. Two reports from local repair shops of vehicles matching the description proved false.
However, WPD officers were able to track down a tan Excursion thanks to an individual who said "he did know of a male that owned an Excursion and provided the name of Scott Bartels," according to a March 16 police report.
A WPD officer drove to a Williston address known to be Bartels' and located a damaged vehicle, later identified as "a tan in color 2004 Ford Excursion bearing" a North Dakota license plate. The officer noticed several similarities between the 2004 tan Excursion parked at the Williston address and the vehicle suspected of crashing into Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro in the early hours of Feb. 27.
In addition to the tan color and being a 2004 "older" model Excursion, the officer observed the vehicle in question had a lift kit with oversized tires and an aftermarket front bumper, as well as rear-axle parts that were "identical to the photographs obtained of the suspect vehicle," according to a police report.
The officer "observed that the Excursion had front-end damage in several areas," which appeared to be "fresh," the report states, noting "multiple dents and scratch marks on the front driver's side of the Excursion."
There were also "pieces of glass shards on the front bumper wench and inside of the bumper," according to the report. After photographing the suspect vehicle, police reports indicate it was towed to WPD's impound yard in Williston.
Bartels "contacted dispatch" and reported his vehicle was "stolen out of his company yard" the previous night, according to the WPD.
Police officers contacted Bartels and questioned him by phone to learn of his whereabouts on the night of the hit-and-run incident at Basil. Officers reportedly asked Bartels if, upon review of the video footage, it would show Bartels to be driving the vehicle.
"Scott stated, 'no, I don't think so; I hope not,'" according to the police report.
The cost to replace the glass storefront doors at Basil was estimated at $18,456, according to the restaurant's owner. The initial estimate does not include tile remodeling of the restaurant's storefront, Chan said.