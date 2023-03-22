A suspect has been charged by the Williston Police Department in the hit-and-run incident that took place a month ago at a downtown restaurant on Broadway.

"The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Scott Bradley Bartels," said Williston Police Dept. Public Information Officer Heather Cook, alluding to the hit-and-run case at Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro in Williston sometime before 1 a.m. on Feb. 27.



Tags

Load comments