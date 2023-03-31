Williston Police arrested a man suspected of child abuse after a 5-week-old infant was examined by medical staff at a local hospital.
Jacob Kain Luman, the father of the infant (identified by police as Jane Doe), is accused of inflicting physical violence against the child, according to an affidavit signed by Det. James Dixon of the Williston Police Dept. (WPD).
Luman is accused of violently shaking the infant and inflicting or allowing "to be inflicted bodily injury on Jane Doe, causing Jane Doe to suffer a permanent loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ," according to the affidavit.
The infant, born Feb. 1, 2023, was admitted to a Williston Hospital emergency room March 13, accompanied by her parents, "identified as Ericka Renee" and Luman.
On March 14, at approximately 1:40 a.m., the WPD was notified by hospital staff of a possible child abuse case.
When WPD officers arrived at the hospital's ER, one of the police officers reportedly "observed Jane Doe to have slow and lethargic movements and observed Jane Doe's arm to be uncontrollably shaking," the affidavit states.
Upon further examination, medical staff "observed multiple contusions to Jane Doe's brain consistent with non-accidental trauma," the affidavit continues.
After observing at least one more brain bleed, it was determined the infant needed to be flown to an out-of-town medical facility to save the child's life.
After contacting a live-in roommate of the parents, Det. Dixon was informed that Luman and the child's mother screamed at the infant for keeping them awake.
"Through further investigation," the WPD identified Luman, Jane Doe's father, as "a suspect," according to WPD Public Information Officer Heather Cook.
Williston Police "arrested Luman for Class A Felony Child Abuse-Victim Under 6 years," Cook said in a press release.
A notarized affidavit — signed by Det. Dixon on March 16, 2023 — reports that Luman was interviewed by special agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
During the interview, Luman reportedly stated he had "repeatedly engaged in the violent shaking" of the infant since it was born and that physical violence against the child escalated "as time progressed."
Luman also reportedly told law-enforcement interviewers he "threw a bassinet containing Jane Doe against the wall with Jane Doe within the bassinet," according to the affidavit.
"The investigation is currently on-going, and more information may be released as it becomes available," Cook announced.
"Luman is currently in the custody of the Williams County Correction Center," Cook stated.