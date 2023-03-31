Jacob Luman mugshot

Jacob Luman

 Williams County Sheriff's Dept.

Williston Police arrested a man suspected of child abuse after a 5-week-old infant was examined by medical staff at a local hospital.

Jacob Kain Luman, the father of the infant (identified by police as Jane Doe), is accused of inflicting physical violence against the child, according to an affidavit signed by Det. James Dixon of the Williston Police Dept. (WPD).



