At a media briefing with the Williston Police Department Thursday morning, public information officer Heather Cook shared information about five recent arrests made in the City of Williston over the past week.
Joshua Brock Martinez was charged July 24 on several counts, including Burglary-Night, a Class B Felony; Domestic Violence-Serious Bodily Injury, a Class C Felony; Criminal Attempt/Sexual Assault-Offensive Contact, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Disorderly Conduct-Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit, Williston Police Department officers Kourtney Renfro and Robert Van Winkle reported to a domestic altercation taking place in the 200 block of 4th Street West. A woman, identified only as Jane Doe, had been having issues with Martinez, her boyfriend, and went to the 4th Street residence of Autumn Elletson for assistance. Martinez knocked on the door and Ryan Green reported that upon opening the door, Martinez pushed his way into the residence and began to assault Jane Doe. Green and Elletson, along with Elletson's child, then ran from the residence. Martinez followed Elletson and her child for a period of time before returning to the residence, where he proceeded to sexually assault Jane Doe before being detained and taken into custody. Martinez is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.
Drexler Jahlon Rose Schmitz was charged July 29 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class C Felony. Schmitz was arrested July 28 by Officer Anthony Burgess with the Williston Police Department after Burgess observed Schmitz, who had one or more outstanding warrants, in a vehicle parked in a lot in the area of the 3200 block of 27th Street West.
Upon arrest, Burgess "located a white pen tube smoking device containing residue, suspected to be fentanyl residue, based upon the appearance," an affidavit detailing Schmitz's arrest stated. After searching the vehicle, a red lunch box containing "a white, crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine" was found in the area of the vehicle where Schmitz was observed to be seated. Furthermore, Burgess located 29 blue pills within a wet plastic bag, as well as a partial pill in between the seat cushions. The pills were "consistent in appearance to fentanyl."
Schmitz has a prior conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance-fentanyl, dated January 2, 2023, in the Williams County District Court, the affidavit noted. Schmitz is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.
Jacob Daniel Maisey was charged July 31 on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class C Felony. Maisey was detained following a traffic stop in which Officer Chance Renfro with the Williston Police Department observed Maisey driving a vehicle with inoperable taillights. Renfro found that Maisey's driving privileges were under revocation and he was put under arrest. Upon conducting a search of his personal vehicle, a plastic baggie containing "a usable quantity of a white, crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine" was found on Maisey's person.
Maisey has a prior conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine, dated April 26, 2023, in the Williams County District Court. Maisey is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.
Daniella Chacon was charged July 31 on one count of aggravated assault, a Class C Felony. According to the affidavit, the Williston Police Department received a request for assistance regarding a domestic altercation taking place at a residence located in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue West in Williston on July 29 at 8:33 p.m.
Upon arrival, Officer Caden Collins with the Williston Police Department made contact with Mark Hernandez, who indicated he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with Chacon, his significant other. Hernandez indicated that during the altercation, "Chacon struck Mr. Hernandez one or more times in the face with a closed fist." He added that minor children within the home attempted to break up the altercation, but Hernandez stood in front of the children to block them from Chacon. According to Hernandez, "Chacon then retrieved a frying pan from the stove and swung it at Mr. Hernandez, striking him in the left forearm. Mr. Hernandez indicated that he also observed Ms. Chacon in possession of a baseball bat but was unsure if he was also struck with the bat."
In the affidavit, Collins noted that he observed "visible injury to Mark Hernandez's person, including bleeding from the nose, scratches to the neck and swelling to the left forearm." Chacon acknowledged that the physical altercation did occur, that she struck him with a closed fist and that she had grabbed a baseball bat, but decided not to use it, instead retrieving a frying pan, which she struck Hernandez with. "Ms. Chacon further indicated that she then retrieved a knife but did not use the knife," the affidavit said. Minor children in the household also informed law enforcement that Hernandez was struck with a closed fist and with the frying pan "with such force that the frying pan became bent." In addition, they further informed that Chacon struck Hernandez "in the left shoulder/back area with the baseball bat."
Michael Louis Axelson was charged July 31 on one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C Felony. During a traffic stop earlier that day, Officer Garrett Norsten with the Williston Police Department detained Axelson in a gas station parking lot after observing Axelson crossing over the solid white line on the roadway as he entered the turning lane to proceed to Chandler Loop. Axelson's driving privileges were under suspension and Norsten requested that Axelson exit the vehicle, which he complied to.
During the traffic stop, Norsten's K9 Buster provided "an odor response indicating the presence of controlled substances and/or paraphernalia for the same," the affidavit said. A plastic baggie, located on the ground behind the driver's side front tire, contained a white, crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine. Norsten reviewed dash camera footage and observed that the bag did not appear to be on the ground prior to Axelson exiting the vehicle. Furthermore, Norsten observed that upon exiting the vehicle, Axelson attempted to kick the baggie underneath the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers located "a glass smoking device containing residue, suspected to be methamphetamine residue," the affidavit said.
Axelson has a prior conviction for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-methamphetamine, dated July 28, 2020, in Williams County District Court. Axelson is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.