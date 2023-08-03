At a media briefing with the Williston Police Department Thursday morning, public information officer Heather Cook shared information about five recent arrests made in the City of Williston over the past week. 

Joshua Brock Martinez was charged July 24 on several counts, including Burglary-Night, a Class B Felony; Domestic Violence-Serious Bodily Injury, a Class C Felony; Criminal Attempt/Sexual Assault-Offensive Contact, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Disorderly Conduct-Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.



