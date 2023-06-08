Williston Parks and Rec (WPR) has a busy summer season ahead with plenty going on from resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts to breaking ground on a new outdoor pool.
In a recent WPR board meeting, they announced they had received a $55,000 Community Assistance Grant from Williams County which puts them even closer to resurfacing the courts at Davidson Park, which has a total cost of $200,000.
"That space is used often," said Emily O'Rear, WPR Public Relations and Marketing Specialist. "It's very important to get the resurfacing done."
That isn't the only thing happening in Williston, though.
Williston Water World, an outdoor pool project, is set to break ground this summer after an anonymous donor gifted $1.5 million towards the project.
"We have an indoor pool at the ARC but the community wanted an outdoor pool as well," said O'Rear. "The old pool couldn't be reopened due to structural issues and they had to find a new place to build actually. That took awhile."
The Pool Action Committee has partnered with Williston Community Builders to get the project closer to reality.
Williston Community Builders are in charge of building the pool and upon completion they will deed it over to Williston Parks and Rec to run.
"The Community Builders recently received $3,450,000 in donations," said Amanda Colebank with Community Builders. "Overall, we have raised $8.3 million."
Community Builders have what they need now for public bidding to move forward and they are hoping to break ground this July.
Williston Water World will be located on a three acre plot that was donated by the City of Williston next to Cutting Field.
If you would like to help the Parks and Rec department reach that goal, they are accepting donations through sponsorships that will include logos, names and other options and range from $75,000 donations to $100 for the courts at Davidson Park and any questions can be directed to JoeB@wprd.us.