The tennis and basketball courts at Davidson Park are set to be resurfaced this summer.

Williston Parks and Rec (WPR) has a busy summer season ahead with plenty going on from resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts to breaking ground on a new outdoor pool.

In a recent WPR board meeting, they announced they had received a $55,000 Community Assistance Grant from Williams County which puts them even closer to resurfacing the courts at Davidson Park, which has a total cost of $200,000. 



