When in doubt, don't. Bartenders and waiters — anyone who serves alcohol — should be prepared to refuse service to customers who appear intoxicated.
That's a key takeaway from the Responsible Beverage Server training workshop held Tuesday at the Williams County Building and conducted by Chelsea Ridge, community health coordinator for Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
Anyone who serves alcohol in Williston must require proper identification, she conveyed. Servers should not be apprehensive about refusing service to customers who show warning signs of being intoxicated beyond the legal limit.
The Williston Police Department requires "all personnel working with the sale or service of alcohol" to complete the Responsible Beverage Server workshop, according to the City of Williston website.
Two servers from a local establishment attended this week's training, but Ridge said attendance is usually higher.
"Before covid, we did them quarterly and used to have 60 to 70 people," she said. "Since then, it's been about 10 or 12 monthly."
The Williston course is made possible by a grant from the North Dakota Safety Council, which trains about 50,000 people a year through more than 150 health-related programs.
Just say nasal spray
In 2023, Responsible Beverage Server (RBS) training incorporated a module on helping to prevent opioid-related overdoses through the use of naloxone, a nasal spray approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and often sold under the brand Narcan.
RBS participants are given an unopened box containing two Narcan samples. They are educated about the prevalence of opioid-related ODs and how to administer naloxone, an antagonist used to reduce or reverse the effects of opioids.
Naloxone was added to the curriculum, Ridge explained, partly in response to N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum's emphasis on programs intended to reduce the prevalence of opioid ODs, including a rise in fentanyl use. She noted much of the rise occurred after the covid outbreak.
"Naloxone is an antidote to heroin or other opioid drugs," Ridge said. "Naloxone kicks out the opioid drugs and binds to the [brain] receptors to help bring [users] back down."
She identified three types of people among the highest risk of an overdose: prescription pain-pill users, abusers who take someone else's medicine and individuals with a history of drug and/or alcohol abuse.
Ridge also noted the recent prevalence of children who overdose on drugs.
"Opioids are the largest cause of childhood poisoning deaths 5 years old and younger," she said. "That's why we want to make Narcan available to the community."
Preventing drug overdoses is a key component of the Williston Police Department's goals for the year, as outlined by Chief of Police David Peterson in a recent presentation to the Williston City Commission.
Citing data from the department's most recent annual report, Peterson expressed concerns about the rise in fentanyl use throughout the community. Calls for service to the WPD included more than 220 narcotics-related incidents, according to the department's 2022 Annual Report.
Among the 220 incidents, 48 involved drug overdoses, and five resulted in deaths.
According to its annual report, the WPD seized 2,375 fentanyl pills in 2022 compared to 421 in 2021. Heroin seizures also increased dramatically, from 9.56 grams in 2021 to 596.1 grams in 2022, statistics show.
Ridge dispelled a few misconceptions about the use of naloxone, including purported increased drug use among addicts and that it's harmful to people who have not overdosed on opioids such as oxycodone, Vicodin, morphine, heroin and codeine.
During the workshop, Ridge explained to workshop participants how to use naloxone nasal spray to revive people who overdose on drugs. With the aid of slides, she effectively demonstrated how to properly administer Narcan. She pointed out, however, beverage servers are not required to do so if they're uncomfortable using naloxone.
Ridge cited a Good Samaritan law that encourages friends, family members — and bystanders — to call 911 if they witness an overdose. The N.D. law was enacted, she said, so citizens would not fear criminal liability for assisting people in need.
"We are not medical professionals," she cautioned. "We are just here to help. So, always call 911 emergency."
RBS training
The Responsible Beverage Server course assists restaurant and bar staff in understanding and complying with alcohol laws.
The course assists bar and liquor store personnel in deterring underage purchases of alcohol; detecting fake IDs; dealing with underage people attempting to purchase alcohol; and spotting over-consumption of alcohol among intoxicated customers.
Ridge effectively walked participants through a 24-page booklet and methodically explained N.D. laws pertaining to serving alcohol including monetary liabilities, civil and criminal law violations, and the legal risks of serving alcohol to minors.
Ridge informed participants the Upper Missouri District Health Unit offers a significant discount on ID scanners to local businesses that sell alcohol.
"We have handheld ID scanners that are available," she said of the grant-supported discount. "We sell them back to the restaurant for $450, even though they are $1,000."
Over-intoxication is common in domestic violence complaints, Ridge noted, citing government statistics that place alcohol use as a factor in at least 60% of cases.
"If you talk to the [WPD] they would probably say 80% of all local domestic violence cases involve alcohol consumption," she said.
Ridge used slides to demonstrate acceptable and unacceptable identification cards and samples of fake IDs. She also spent more than an hour on tips for recognizing and deterring intoxication.
Participants were taught how to spot "experienced drinkers" who are often uncooperative if cut off from service.
"You CAN be stricter than the law," Ridge advised participants.
On the subject of compliance checks — done periodically to ensure establishments in Williston comply with drinking laws (especially regarding minors) — Ridge said the goal is to educate, not to punish.
"We want the establishment to pass," she said of compliance checks. "We're not trying to do it in a mean or [deceptive] way."
Presumption of Innocence
Certain N.D. codes are important for anyone "making a sale of alcoholic beverages to a person not of legal age."
Presumption of Innocence laws, for example, address responsibilities of establishment owners when serving alcohol to a minor who presents a fake ID — whether an "ordinary and prudent person would believe the purchaser to be of legal age to purchase alcoholic beverages."
The course walks participants through three levels of "customer monitoring."
Level 1 offers a glimpse of customers who are sober enough to drink responsibly.
Level 2 covers warning signs that a customer is "borderline" intoxicated.
Level 3 advises participants that a "customer is demonstrating multiple cues and should not be served additional alcohol."
At Level 3, Ridge said: "Stop service. Get a manager or supervisor involved, if necessary."
If it's necessary to intervene, servers should follow certain tips including not touching the person, not judging them, acting calmly, showing concern for the person's safety, using the person's name (if known) and not embarrassing them.
"Never use the word 'drunk,'" Ridge said.
Two additional points:
1. You must be 21 years old to serve open containers but you can serve and sell unopened alcohol if you're 18.
2. If you host a private party at your home, you potentially face less liability if you ask guests to bring their own alcohol beverages rather than providing them.
For Williston servers who work at local establishments that require them to take the RBS course, Ridge offered several nuggets of wisdom:
"Just make sure you check the IDs BEFORE you serve or pour the drinks. Look at the cues and monitor [customers'] drinks.
"If you don't feel comfortable, don't make the sale. ... Don't serve them," Ridge concluded. "You don't want people to leave your establishment drunk and get into a wreck."
Responsible Beverage Server training course certification is valid for three years from training date completion.
To register visit: https://police.cityofwilliston.com/alcohol_server_training/index.php