Two Williston High School students received cash scholarship awards after submitting the winning designs for Suzie Q's new ice cream truck graphics.
The students (both under 18 years old) are part of Caitlin Veitz's arts and photography class at WHS.
Susan Elsbernd, owner of Suzie Q's, approached Veitz about asking WHS art students to participate in designing a theme for her newly purchased, second ice cream truck. The idea snowballed from there.
"We purchased a second truck this fall," said Elsbernd, who bought the business in 2020. "I reached out to the Williston High School graphic art department, and they said they'd do it."
Veitz, a teacher at WHS, recalled the day Elsbernd approached her about the project.
"Back in November, I ran into Susan at the grocery store," Veitz said. "We've collaborated in the past on some things. I drew a chalk drawing of her truck at a Daily Addiction Coffee shop to celebrate women-owned businesses during the pandemic, and she got to help my family celebrate my oldest getting a camper from Make-A-Wish."
The City of Williston honored Elsbernd's Susie Q's with its Woman Owned Business of the Year in 2022.
"She gave me the idea of having students get the opportunity to design her new truck for the 2023 season," Veitz said. "I mentioned how it would be perfect for my Graphic Design class as they learn how to work with Adobe programs, vectors, raster images and more. It would be a great real-world project for them."
"As things developed, she suggested an ice cream party for the students, as well as a prize for the winning designs, and a donation to the Fine Arts program at WHS," the teacher continued.
Each of the two winning students received a $100 cash award, which they can use for art supplies or other school-related necessities. In addition, Susie Q's donated $300 to the WHS Fine Arts department.
"Just as a 'Thank you,'" Elsbernd said. "We like to give back to the youth in our community. Growing up, people gave a lot to me, so I'm just trying to pay it forward."
Elsbernd, who is also a registered nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, referred to her ice cream truck business as "a seasonal job."
She and her husband purchased the second truck to accommodate "big events," she said.
Because the vehicle was painted white before Elsbernd's husband converted it to an ice cream truck, it needed graphics to publicize the Susie Q's brand, which has become ubiquitous throughout the Williston community.
She thought of WHS art students because they are talented and creative.
"They chose really intuitive ideas and fun designs," Elsbernd said. "One of the graphic art students used the "S" in Susie Q's and made the "S" like a soft-serve on top of the cone."
Although the soft-serve S design was not selected for the truck's main theme, Elsbernd incorporated it into another project.
"We're implementing it on the business cards and marketing materials we're doing," she said. "We have an ice cream cone with the slogan, 'Creating memories, one ice cream at a time.'"
In addition to the motivation of having their designs selected, Veitz said WHS art students used the contest as an opportunity to advance their computer-aided design skills.
"My students learned that graphic design, digital arts and knowledge of the applications of digital media are skills that can be used to increase their marketability in the workforce and even potentially lead to a career in graphic design if they choose to take that path," Veitz said. "Knowledge of different technology files and how to modify and apply them to different things is an important skill to have as technology becomes more prevalent in our lives."
Elsbernd's enthusiasm for the project, her business success and passion for the community of Williston were obvious as she congratulated the winners of the design project.
"We chose two winners and incorporated two designs," she said, hinting it was difficult to narrow the choices.
"Susan is such a wonderful person," Veitz said. "She comes up with great ideas and isn't afraid to pursue them. I mean, she owns and operates an ice cream truck as her second 'job' that grew from a childhood dream. She is living her dream. Who doesn't want that for themselves?"
The incentive of $300, donated to the WHS Graphic Design department, and the $200 awarded to the two students whose designs were selected for the ice cream truck, were substantial for aspiring high school artists, but Elsbernd made it clear she saw the project as an opportunity to give back to Williston.
"This is something positive for the community, for the school, for the students," she said.