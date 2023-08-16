Williston Gem and Mineral show next month By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Gem and Mineral Show will take place at The Old Armory in Williston September 22 and 23. On September 22 it will go from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the 23rd will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 with kids 12 and under free.There will be various vendors including jewelry, gemstones, fossils, crystals, rough rock, agates and geodes and more.If you are interested in being a vendor, call Doug Copeland at 406-480-0765 or Eddie White at 406-413-1136. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Geology Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Caitlyn Muder to take over as WSC Volleyball Head Coach Runaways from Williston found Williston police seeking runaway Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Local Mom's for Liberty leaders look to dispel misconceptions Election results are in Williston PD announces arrests over last week Montana voters reject measure, lawmakers pass it anyway Game and Fish remind hunters, anglers of upcoming requirements Josh Bauska named Activities Director for Williston Middle School Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT