One of the most celebrated U.S. military heroes of his generation, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, once said, "The American Flag is far from being a symbol or a piece of cloth, it is an embroiderment of our hopes, freedom, and unity."
That was the spirit that lay behind First International Bank and Trust in annual Flag Day ceremony in downtown Williston on Tuesday. A crowd gathered to watch members of the American Legion Post 37 honor and respectfully retire an American flag.
Chris Larsen, office manager of the bank opened the ceremony by thanking the crowd assembled and by sharing that First International Bank and Trust has been hosting a Flag Day celebration for over 25 years. He said that the reason the bank partners with other organizations to put this on every year is to both honor the veterans in the community and to give back.
Boy Scout troop 368 then marched forward with the American flag while the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Williston State College city band playing the National Anthem.
Commander David Brevik with the American Legion Post 37 then took to the podium to share about the history of Flag Day, including the deep-rooted passion for the flag many throughout the country's history have shared prior to President Woodrow Wilson establishing June 14 as Flag Day in 1916.
"It has been placed on the moon and in the fields of battle... few images, however, capture more emotions than the flag acting as a blanket of freedom over the casket of a fallen veteran. It serves as a reminder of sacrifice and service," Brevik said.
Members of The American Legion Post 37 then performed a Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags for all to see, including inspection and preperation of the flag to be burned.
After the ceremony was complete, the crowd was encouraged to stick around to listen to the WSC city band play different patriotic music and enjoy brats prepared by the Korner Lions Club and donated drinks from Coca-Cola.