he Insurance Services Office (ISO) conducts reviews of fire departments across the country to advise insurance underwriters of the risks within a community and the effectiveness of the local fire department in mitigating those risks. The review is expressed by a rating system called the Public Protection Classification (PPC). The PPC rates fire departments on a 1-10 scale, with a Class 1 Fire Department receiving the highest score for effective and efficient response. This review is conducted every 3-5 years.
WFD is pleased to announce that Williston has maintained the rating of Class 2/2Y and improved the overall scoring of the department from an 80.65% in 2018 to an 85.33% in 2023. The rating is a “split rating” with the properties of the city protected by a fire station within 5 miles and a fire hydrant within 1,000 feet receiving the Class 2 PPC and properties not meeting that criterion receiving a Class 2Y PPC. The scoring system uses an evaluation mechanism called the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS). The FSRS evaluated several aspects of the fire department’s ability to respond to and mitigate fire loss. The items evaluated include:
• Community Risk Reduction (Fire inspections, investigations, and public education)
• Fire Department Capabilities (Manpower, apparatus, stations, equipment, and response times)
• Water Supply (Water system capacity and hydrants)
• Dispatching (9-1-1 call processing, dispatching procedures, and backup systems)
ISO has established PPC ratings for 34,369 fire departments across the country. Only 2,502 hold a Class 2 rating or higher. This puts WFD in the top 8% of fire departments nationwide. In North Dakota, there are 560 fire departments rated by the ISO, with only 6 holding a Class 2 or higher rating.
The ISO PPC of Class 2 directly reflects the city's investment in public safety. The citizens and business owners operating within the City of Williston gain a return on their investment through the assurance of a top-rated fire department and will see benefits from insurance companies that utilize the ISO PPC in their underwriting process.