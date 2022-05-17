The Williston Coyote Foundation doled out just shy of $110,000 in scholarship funds to graduating Williston High School.
"We cannot thank our generous donors enough for their support of the Coyote Family! We look forward to watching the Williston High School Class of 2022 go out into the world and do BIG things!" said a social media post by the Foundation.
The scholarships awarded are as follows:
Bob Abernethy Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Landen Snellings
Anderson Family Scholarship ($1000) - Emmalynn Richardson
LeRoy P. and Rita L. Anseth Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson
Dr. Victoria Arneson Scholarship ($500) - Shanell Anderson
Dr. Victoria Arneson Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Leibrand
Axtman Family Health Careers Scholarship ($500) - Ayana Haskin
Annie Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sydney Bethke
Annie Barkie Memorial Bunko Scholarship ($500) - Taryn Falcon
Annie Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Tanner Bercier
Robert Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Neil Baccay
Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($500) - Nicole Slater
Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($500) - Trevor Zeiler
Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($1250) - Marissa Branham
Cheri Fay Brakey Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Taryn Falcon
Roger Breezley Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jasper LaDue
Roger Breezley Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Anna Landry
Eilene Brevik Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig
Eilene Brevik Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Eleni Lovgren
Henry Ceglowski Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Tong
Jerry Christensen Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carrie Carmichael
WHS Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jayden Begay
WHS Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Colby Nehring
WHS Class of 1962 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Kody Bear
WHS Class of 1966 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Devin Sundquist
WHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marlee Jorgenson
WHS Class of 1975 Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Praise Teghen
WHS Class of 1980 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Caitlyn Stone
WHS Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson
WHS Class of 1986 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Chloe Jackson
WHS Class of 1996 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carsen Petersen
WHS Class of 2000 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jocelyn Nass
Bonnie Cook Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emmalynn Richardson
Gene and Elsie DeLorme Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig
Josh Drew “Turn-it-Around” Scholarship ($300) - Shanell Anderson
Del Easton Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Angelica Alexandrou
Dana Ebel Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashton Collings
Dana Ebel Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson
Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Ashton Collings
Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Cutter Jones
Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Emry Kleven
Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Shelby Meyer
Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland
Ruth Hegge Fay Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Ayannah Ferdinand
Norman & Cleo Furuseth Memorial Scholarship ($400) - Sawyer Hanson
Norman & Cleo Furuseth Memorial Scholarship ($400) - Emry Kleven
Todd Gaudreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Solberg
Jim Geiermann Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Melvina Potty
Cathie Carl Gendreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Romeo Alvarez
Cathie Carl Gendreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Zoe Dallas
Galen Germundson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Leibrand
Galen Germundson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Gabrielle Marks
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashton Collings
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Breyden Ekblad
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jackson Ekblad
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Mason Haugenoe
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Justin Heller
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marlee Jorgenson
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jocelyn Nass
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Colby Nehring
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Karrin Rustand
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Solberg
Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marguerite Wheeler
Golden Heart Scholarship ($1000) - Kaylee Moss
Kristi Grove-Wells Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Liebrand
Oliver & Hilda Hanson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson
Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Carrie Carmichael
Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Madison Collins
Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson
Sonny & Patricia Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson
Marty & Arlis Haug Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson
Robert & Sharon Herman Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Cecilia Suchy
Robert & Sharon Herman Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Sierra Watterud
Tyler Jangula Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Liebrand
Dick Jensen Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Kaelyn Sime
Sarah & Alex Johnson for Military Families ($5000) - Dolan Nelson
David Jorgenson “Jorgy” Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Christopher Garver
Nina Kjorstad Shelby Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Caitlynn Stone
Charmaine Krenz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Christopher Garver
Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Charlie Hardcastle
Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Eleni Lovgren
Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Sierra Watterud
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Shanell Anderson
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Abigail Hodnefield
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Cutter Jones
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Tyler Jorgenson
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Kaylee Moss
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Carsen Petersen
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Melvina Potty
Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Olivia Rossland
Lloyd Larson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig
Hugh Long Family Scholarship ($500) - Romeo Alvarez
Marek Trust Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jazmin Monreal
Marek Trust Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashlynn Riley
Ron Martin Memorial Baseball Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken
McAdoo Family Endowment Scholarship ($1000) - Angelica Alexandrou
Ben McIvor Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Cutter Jones
Lexi Meduna Memorial “Little Scholars Preschool” Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken
Lexi Meduna Memorial “Little Scholars Preschool” Scholarship ($500) - Mason Haugenoe
Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Kaylee Moss
Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland
Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Tong
Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sierra Watterud
Messer Dental Scholarship ($1500) - Chiara Marsh
Messer Family Education Scholarship ($1500) - Zoe Lautenschlager
Dwight & Carole Montgomery Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Daizee Quintana
Lavonne Lowe Nelson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Jayden Beggay
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Sydney Bethke
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Breyden Ekblad
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Charlie Hardcastle
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Karrin Rustand
Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Marguerite Wheeler
Taylor Nelson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Angelica Alexandrou
Elvin & Minnie Njos Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($750) - Cecilia Suchy
Dr. Bob Olson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ava Schroeder
Dr. Jerry Olson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Jacob Wilt
Greg Ough Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Avery Noeske
Greg Ough Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ava Schroeder
“Passion For People” Kay Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Kaylee Moss
H.L. Pedersen Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Andrew Halland
Floyd & Hildegarde Penfield Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Shelby Meyer
Kim Pflepsen Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Haley Cote
Polivka Nursing Scholarship ($1000, renewable one year) - Abigail Hodnefield
Aric Quarne Memorial Music Scholarship ($500) - Gabrielle Marks
Rickard School Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Noelle Leibrand
Dr. T.C. Ritter Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Kaelyn Sime
Keith Rossland Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland
Clyde Sailer Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Melvina Potty
John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Savannah Douglas
John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson
John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Hayley Melby
John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Dolan Nelson
John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland
Lois Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Madison Collins
Ted Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson
Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Tanner Bercier
Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Landen Snellings
Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Emma Tong
Alfred and Jennie Solberg Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Jacob Wilt
E. Clare Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Avery Noeske
E. Clare Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Praise Teghen
Stepanek Trades Scholarship ($500) - Justin Heller
Stepanek Trades Scholarship ($500) - Carter Pitcher
Donald Stewart Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Abigail Hodnefield
Josephine & Don Stockman Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Shelby Meyer
Virgil Syverson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Landen Snellings
Taylor Family Community & Citizenship Award ($1000) - Emma Solberg
Kaytlin Tibor Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ayana Haskin
United Sportsmen of Williston Scholarship ($1000) - Quinn Kaiser
United Sportsmen of Williston Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland
Waitman Family Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Maci Paine
Cody Wentz Memorial Football Scholarship ($500) - Carsen Petersen
Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson
Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Emry Kleven
Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland