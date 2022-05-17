2022 WHS scholarship recipients

Class of 2022 WHS students receive scholarships at the Williston Coyote Foundation awards night

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston Coyote Foundation doled out just shy of $110,000 in scholarship funds to graduating Williston High School. 

"We cannot thank our generous donors enough for their support of the Coyote Family! We look forward to watching the Williston High School Class of 2022 go out into the world and do BIG things!" said a social media post by the Foundation.

The scholarships awarded are as follows: 

Bob Abernethy Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Landen Snellings

Anderson Family Scholarship ($1000) - Emmalynn Richardson

LeRoy P. and Rita L. Anseth Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson

Dr. Victoria Arneson Scholarship ($500) - Shanell Anderson

Dr. Victoria Arneson Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Leibrand

Axtman Family Health Careers Scholarship ($500) - Ayana Haskin

Annie Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sydney Bethke

Annie Barkie Memorial Bunko Scholarship ($500) - Taryn Falcon

Annie Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Tanner Bercier

Robert Barkie Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Neil Baccay

Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($500) - Nicole Slater

Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($500) - Trevor Zeiler

Nadine Sukut Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($1250) - Marissa Branham

Cheri Fay Brakey Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Taryn Falcon

Roger Breezley Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jasper LaDue

Roger Breezley Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Anna Landry

Eilene Brevik Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig

Eilene Brevik Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Eleni Lovgren

Henry Ceglowski Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Tong

Jerry Christensen Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carrie Carmichael

WHS Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jayden Begay

WHS Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Colby Nehring

WHS Class of 1962 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Kody Bear

WHS Class of 1966 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Devin Sundquist

WHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marlee Jorgenson

WHS Class of 1975 Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Praise Teghen

WHS Class of 1980 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Caitlyn Stone

WHS Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson

WHS Class of 1986 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Chloe Jackson

WHS Class of 1996 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carsen Petersen

WHS Class of 2000 Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jocelyn Nass

Bonnie Cook Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emmalynn Richardson

Gene and Elsie DeLorme Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig

Josh Drew “Turn-it-Around” Scholarship ($300) - Shanell Anderson

Del Easton Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Angelica Alexandrou

Dana Ebel Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashton Collings

Dana Ebel Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson

Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Ashton Collings

Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Cutter Jones

Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Emry Kleven

Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Shelby Meyer

Bobby Erickson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland

Ruth Hegge Fay Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Ayannah Ferdinand

Norman & Cleo Furuseth Memorial Scholarship ($400) - Sawyer Hanson

Norman & Cleo Furuseth Memorial Scholarship ($400) - Emry Kleven

Todd Gaudreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Solberg

Jim Geiermann Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Melvina Potty

Cathie Carl Gendreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Romeo Alvarez

Cathie Carl Gendreau Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Zoe Dallas

Galen Germundson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Leibrand

Galen Germundson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Gabrielle Marks

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashton Collings

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Breyden Ekblad

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jackson Ekblad

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Mason Haugenoe

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Justin Heller

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marlee Jorgenson

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jocelyn Nass

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Colby Nehring

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Karrin Rustand

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Solberg

Boston Glueckert Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Marguerite Wheeler

Golden Heart Scholarship ($1000) - Kaylee Moss

Kristi Grove-Wells Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Liebrand

Oliver & Hilda Hanson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson

Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Carrie Carmichael

Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Madison Collins

Noel and Geri Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson

Sonny & Patricia Hanson Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson

Marty & Arlis Haug Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson

Robert & Sharon Herman Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Cecilia Suchy

Robert & Sharon Herman Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Sierra Watterud

Tyler Jangula Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Noelle Liebrand

Dick Jensen Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Kaelyn Sime

Sarah & Alex Johnson for Military Families ($5000) - Dolan Nelson

David Jorgenson “Jorgy” Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Christopher Garver

Nina Kjorstad Shelby Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Caitlynn Stone

Charmaine Krenz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Christopher Garver

Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Charlie Hardcastle

Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Eleni Lovgren

Janet Hughes Laqua Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Sierra Watterud

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Shanell Anderson

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Abigail Hodnefield

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Cutter Jones

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Tyler Jorgenson

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Kaylee Moss

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Carsen Petersen

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Melvina Potty

Lewis & Clark Explorers Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Olivia Rossland

Lloyd Larson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Bervig

Hugh Long Family Scholarship ($500) - Romeo Alvarez

Marek Trust Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Jazmin Monreal

Marek Trust Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ashlynn Riley

Ron Martin Memorial Baseball Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken

McAdoo Family Endowment Scholarship ($1000) - Angelica Alexandrou

Ben McIvor Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Cutter Jones

Lexi Meduna Memorial “Little Scholars Preschool” Scholarship ($500) - Carter Bakken

Lexi Meduna Memorial “Little Scholars Preschool” Scholarship ($500) - Mason Haugenoe

Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Kaylee Moss

Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland

Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Emma Tong

Lexi Meduna Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Sierra Watterud

Messer Dental Scholarship ($1500) - Chiara Marsh

Messer Family Education Scholarship ($1500) - Zoe Lautenschlager

Dwight & Carole Montgomery Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Daizee Quintana

Lavonne Lowe Nelson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Tyler Jorgenson

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Jayden Beggay

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Sydney Bethke

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Breyden Ekblad

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Charlie Hardcastle

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Karrin Rustand

Nelson/Freeman Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Marguerite Wheeler

Taylor Nelson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Angelica Alexandrou

Elvin & Minnie Njos Memorial Endowment Scholarship ($750) - Cecilia Suchy

Dr. Bob Olson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ava Schroeder

Dr. Jerry Olson Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Jacob Wilt

Greg Ough Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Avery Noeske

Greg Ough Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ava Schroeder

“Passion For People” Kay Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Kaylee Moss

H.L. Pedersen Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Andrew Halland

Floyd & Hildegarde Penfield Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Shelby Meyer

Kim Pflepsen Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Haley Cote

Polivka Nursing Scholarship ($1000, renewable one year) - Abigail Hodnefield

Aric Quarne Memorial Music Scholarship ($500) - Gabrielle Marks

Rickard School Alumni Scholarship ($250) - Noelle Leibrand

Dr. T.C. Ritter Memorial Scholarship ($750) - Kaelyn Sime

Keith Rossland Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland

Clyde Sailer Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Melvina Potty

John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Savannah Douglas

John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson

John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Hayley Melby

John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Dolan Nelson

John Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland

Lois Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Madison Collins

Ted Schmitz Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Sawyer Hanson

Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Tanner Bercier

Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Landen Snellings

Eleanor & Jack Snyder, Sr. Memorial Music Scholarship ($750) - Emma Tong

Alfred and Jennie Solberg Memorial Scholarship ($1000) - Jacob Wilt

E. Clare Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Avery Noeske

E. Clare Stepanek Memorial Scholarship ($1500) - Praise Teghen

Stepanek Trades Scholarship ($500) - Justin Heller

Stepanek Trades Scholarship ($500) - Carter Pitcher

Donald Stewart Memorial Scholarship ($250) - Abigail Hodnefield

Josephine & Don Stockman Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Shelby Meyer

Virgil Syverson Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Landen Snellings

Taylor Family Community & Citizenship Award ($1000) - Emma Solberg

Kaytlin Tibor Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Ayana Haskin

United Sportsmen of Williston Scholarship ($1000) - Quinn Kaiser

United Sportsmen of Williston Scholarship ($1000) - Olivia Rossland

Waitman Family Memorial Scholarship ($500) - Maci Paine

Cody Wentz Memorial Football Scholarship ($500) - Carsen Petersen

Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Sawyer Hanson

Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Emry Kleven

Williston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship ($500) - Olivia Rossland



Load comments