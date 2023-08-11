The Williston Community Library has been nominated to receive a national award for museum and library services.
On Tuesday night, library director Andrea Placher learned that Sen. John Hoeven nominated the library for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
According to a statement from Hoeven’s office, the Williston Community Library “plays an important role in the community by providing resources and programs to individuals in Williston and across Williams County.
“Patrons are able to access materials at the library and through the library’s Bookmobile, which traveled almost 5,000 miles last year, providing books, magazines and other resources throughout the county,” the statement added. “We appreciate their service and are proud to have nominated the Williston Community Library for the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor for libraries.”
Placher said that while receiving the nomination was “overwhelming,” the award “solidifies that what we’re doing is making a difference in our community and in our state.”
“It’s exciting – and a little terrifying, but in a good way,” Placher added with a laugh.
Placher believes that a library in North Dakota has never won the award, but at least one library – the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, which was named a finalist in 2019 – has been nominated in the past.
“It’s a very humbling because libraries, we’re not really good at tooting our own horns sometimes. We do what we do for our community members. We don’t do it for accolades or anything like that,” she said. “For something this big, to be nominated for a national award, it’s pretty exciting to think ‘Oh my gosh, maybe we are making people’s lives better.’ That’s always our goal, but to have something like this happen and have a senator nominate us is just mindboggling.”
In the spring, the finalists for the medal – 15 libraries and 15 museums – will be announced. Of these, up to three will be chosen for the medal, which will be presented in Washington, D.C.
To finalize the nomination, Placher has some leg work on her end. In addition to paperwork filled out by Placher, she needs to attach letters of support for the nomination. While it is not explicitly noted in the rules that letters need to be from Williston or Williams County residents, Placher said she envisions the support to come from current or past members of the community whose lives have been enhanced in one way or another by the library.