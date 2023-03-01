House To Be Demolished

A 4th Street home will be demolished following a vote by city commissioners Tuesday night. The structure was deemed unsafe for habitation due to its condition and lack of utilities. 

 Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald

Williston City commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday night to enforce the demolition of a house located on 4th Street.

The commissioners followed the recommendations of City Attorney Taylor Olson and her law partner, Jordon Evert.

Williston Commission

Finance Director Hercules Cummings, Mayor Howard Klug, and Attorney Jordon Evert at the Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. The commission votes unanimously to demolish a structure on 4th Street. 


Tags

Load comments