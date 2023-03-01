Williston City commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday night to enforce the demolition of a house located on 4th Street.
The commissioners followed the recommendations of City Attorney Taylor Olson and her law partner, Jordon Evert.
The recommendations were based on the city's Code of Ordinances governing "Dangerous Buildings."
"The remedy of buildings deemed dangerous are of the utmost importance to ensuring the safety and welfare of the citizens of Williston," Olson wrote in her recommendation memo to the City of Williston, commissioners and department heads.
"The property located at 1119 4th St. W does not have city water or sewer properly hooked up," Olson wrote. "In its current state, the property fails to provide amenities essential to decent human life as required by city code and the International Property Maintenance Code."
Evert, who appeared at Tuesday's meeting on Olson's behalf, told city commissioners, "We are seeking demolition of this property because the property is beyond repair."
He said a Comparable Market Analysis showed the structure itself has no value.
Market comps of similar properties in Williston — provided in the analysis Evert mentioned — sold for between $40,000 and $80,000 in 2022. However, those houses were listed in habitable conditions.
"Only the property [lot] has value," Evert said, referring to the condemned house and lot on 4th Street.
The attorney asked if the property owner was present at the commission meeting, but no one responded.
After Mayor Howard Klug asked the commission how it wanted to proceed, Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk made a motion to condemn the property.
Commissioner Deanette Piesik seconded the motion, which carried by unanimous vote. All commissioners were present including Brad Bekkedahl and James Bervig.
"After an inspection of the interior of the property it was found that the interior of the home is unfit for human occupancy," Olson wrote in her memo to the commission. "A portion of the ceiling is sagging from water damage and there is an accumulation of junk that makes moving around inside this property nearly impossible."
The condemned Williston property has a history of being declared a "dangerous building" dating to Aug. 25, 2020. At the time, the property owner was given 30 days notice to "repair or demolish the structure," according to Olson's report.
"Additionally, at the August hearing it was ordered that the property owner vacate the premises immediately due to the unsafe nature of the residence," the city attorney wrote.
Olson noted in her memo that a city building official also gave notice nearly three years ago to the property owner at the time directing the owner to comply with building codes or risk having the property demolished.
The code requires "the owner or occupant must vacate... or demolish any building" deemed unsafe or have the building brought up to city code.
"The city building official then reports to the city commission the names of the individuals not complying with the request to 'repair, vacate, or demolish.'"
The owner is given written notice to appear before the city on a specified date "to show cause as to why the building or structure should not be 'repaired, vacated or demolished.'"
As noted, no one responded when asked to identify at Tuesday's commission meeting as the owner or occupant of the condemned house on 4th Street.