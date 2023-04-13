Commission 2

Mark Schneider, Development Services director, spoke about dangerous buildings at the Williston City Commission meeting.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The Williston City Commission got tough Tuesday.

During the biweekly meeting, commissioners voted against spending unbudgeted funds for a new Public Works pickup truck. They issued a proclamation for Clean City Week and then directed a property owner to complete a residential renovation project sooner, rather than later.

City Attorney Taylor Olson, left, with commissioners Deanette Piesik and Tate Cymbaluk, participates in a discussion about dangerous buildings.
James Couch answered questions about his 1st Avenue property at the Williston City Commission meeting.


