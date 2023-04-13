The Williston City Commission got tough Tuesday.
During the biweekly meeting, commissioners voted against spending unbudgeted funds for a new Public Works pickup truck. They issued a proclamation for Clean City Week and then directed a property owner to complete a residential renovation project sooner, rather than later.
The Commission voted 4-0, with one absence, to withdraw a bid to replace a 1½-ton 4x4 pickup truck because the bid came in more than $10,000 over budget. (Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl was not present at the meeting.)
The Williston Public Works department requested a $50,985 pickup truck for the Forestry Department that was budgeted at $40,000.
After Commissioner Deanette Piesik questioned why the department was spending more than the budgeted amount for the truck, she made a motion to re-examine the bid.
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk seconded her motion to withdraw the bid, and the Commission voted unanimously to postpone it for reconsideration.
Piesik also made a motion to withdraw a contractor's $435,400 bid for a Quick Service Retail (QSR) tenant sign upon recommendation of City Engineer David Duma. The original estimate for the QSR sign was $270,000.
Duma recommended "the City Commission reject the bid received from Strata, due to the bid exceeding the Engineer's estimate, and rebid at a later date."
Piesik's motion to withdraw the bid was seconded by Cymbaluk and passed by the Commission 4-0.
Clean city week
The Commission unanimously voted to endorse a Proclamation officially declaring April 23–29 "Clean Williston Week."
"Volunteers from the community and local businesses are encouraged to lend a hand in cleaning up our community," Director of Public Works Kenny Bergstrom stated in his recommendation to the Commission. "Containers will be placed at Public Works for the collection of used residential tires (four per person), scrap metal, wood and other items."
The citywide cleanup takes place April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by a barbecue lunch at the Public Works facility (weather permitting). An alternate date was set for May 6.
In addition, the city landfill is open April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to residents "wishing to dispose of household trash" free of charge. May 27 was set as the alternate date if weather interferes with the original schedule.
Mayor Howard Klug expressed strong support for Clean Williston Week, noting CHI St. Alexis Health "has lined up Suzie Q's ice cream" to treat volunteers at about noon April 29 or May 6, depending on weather.
"Clean Williston has become very successful," Klug said in support of the proclamation, "which brings people together for a common cause that helps the community's spirit."
Klug commended individual volunteers, nonprofit and private organizations for their donations and devotion supporting Clean Williston Week.
The official Proclamation, signed by Klug on behalf of the Board of City Commissioners, states: "The Clean Williston Committee encourage[s] everyone to take part in the cleanup, from large groups to individuals."
Fix it or lose it
In addition to public efforts to help beautify Williston and keep it maintained as a city that attracts new businesses and residents, the Commission is aggressively moving forward to cite "dangerous" buildings that have fallen into ill-repair.
One such building was explored in-depth during Tuesday's Commission meeting.
"The property located at 518 1st Avenue East was damaged by a fire in 2014, and in 2016 demolition started and the demolition was completed for remodel in 2018," City Attorney Taylor Olson wrote in a memo to the Commission.
The property in question is owned by James Couch, who appeared at the Commission meeting Tuesday.
Couch answered questions about his efforts to meet deadlines to complete construction of a project he reportedly started nearly a decade ago. He is attempting to renovate the property and improve it, with the goal of constructing four rental units.
Development Services Director Mark Schneider also addressed the Commission and answered questions about the timeline for completion of the residential project.
"It's been nine years since this occurred," Schneider told commissioners, expressing frustration that Couch continues to miss "goals" established by the city to expedite completion of the residential renovation project.
"We always miss these goals," Schneider said. "It's a burden to the safety of the people, but it's also a burden to taxpayers."
Schneider said city inspectors are continuously having to request that Couch redo work to meet building-code requirements.
"We've gone in there dozens of times to help Mr. Couch," he said. "When we go, we find safety issues all the time."
Olson added: "This property is definitely nowhere near completion. We have given them a lot of time to complete these items."
Commissioner James Bervig asked Couch if he has a target date for "overall total completion."
Couch told commissioners two of the units are 85% complete, but estimated it would take about a year for the entire project to be finished, citing problems with an HVAC subcontractor that caused recent delays.
Commissioner Cymbaluk seemed less patient with the delays than some of his colleagues. He questioned why it has taken several years to complete the residential reconstruction project.
"I just can't get my head around that," Cymbaluk said.
Schneider reported Couch has been extremely cooperative in bringing the project up to code. However, the Development Services director requested the city give the owner until July 1, 2023, to make the property 100% compliant.
"We've been moving in the right direction, but how long is this going to take?" Schneider asked.
When he addressed the Commission, Couch asked for a full year to complete the project.
"I'm a business owner," Couch said, noting he has been renovating properties since 1998.
Couch pointed out he and his wife are self-funding the renovations. He has reportedly renovated and remodeled more than 125 homes.
"We bought it because we saw a vacant home that needed attention," he said. "Fixing houses has been a passion of mine.
"I wanted to maintain it as a four-unit," Couch continued, explaining his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and the covid pandemic caused unanticipated delays. "This project definitely had some setbacks."
Klug stepped in and offered leadership on the Commission's decision about whether to give Couch additional time to complete the project before declaring the property a dangerous building.
However, Klug joined with his colleagues and Olson in expressing frustration over years-long delays.
At one point, the mayor asked if Couch was a North Dakota resident. After several answers explaining he spends a lot of time in Williston, Couch acknowledged he is a permanent resident of Wisconsin.
Klug suggested the Commission give Couch a few additional months to complete the Williston project but far less time than the property owner requested.
"I'm asking the commissioners to give you a generous offer of October 1st for total completion," Klug said.
After City Attorney Olson pointed out Oct. 1, 2023, falls on a Sunday, she recommended the completion date be set for Sept. 29, or Oct. 2.
Commissioner Cymbaluk made a motion to give Couch an extension until Oct. 3, 2023, to complete the project — with all code approvals in place. If, by Oct. 3, the building is not code compliant, it will be condemned by the Williston City Commission.
The commissioners voted unanimously to extend the date of full project completion until Oct. 3, 2023, per Klug's recommendation.