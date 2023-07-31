The Williston City Commission has approved up to $75,000 from the Williston STAR Fund to help a North Dakota company prepare for the future in transportation. Vertipads Inc. is constructing the ground infrastructure needed for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to drop off and deliver packages beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) in North Dakota.

The company is designing two vertiports (the locations have yet to be determined) to service drones used for package deliveries. Vertipads will utilize Vantis, North Dakota’s statewide UAS network, to fly BVLOS. Vantis provides the ground infrastructure for UAS, such as radar, air traffic control, and operations centers.



