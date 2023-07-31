The Williston City Commission has approved up to $75,000 from the Williston STAR Fund to help a North Dakota company prepare for the future in transportation. Vertipads Inc. is constructing the ground infrastructure needed for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to drop off and deliver packages beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) in North Dakota.
The company is designing two vertiports (the locations have yet to be determined) to service drones used for package deliveries. Vertipads will utilize Vantis, North Dakota’s statewide UAS network, to fly BVLOS. Vantis provides the ground infrastructure for UAS, such as radar, air traffic control, and operations centers.
Other organizations supporting the endeavor include the Agricultural Products Utilization Program, Williams County, and TrainND Northwest. Kenley Nebeker, executive director of TrainND Northwest, said they are excited to be a part of the Vertipad mission, which is the first of its kind in the US.
“This is another way that Williston and Williams County can lead the way in establishing the nation’s first network of Vertipads,” said Nebeker. “The establishment of this infrastructure will allow us to prove the concept and show the possibilities of using UAS for package delivery BVLOS. Other potential uses are data collection, public safety incident response, and agricultural applications.”
TrainND Northwest will also develop the world’s first and only Vertipad Operator training program.
“This is just one example of the training that the future workforce will need to be ready for the coming technological changes and TrainND Northwest is excited to be leading the way in all areas of UAS training,” said Nebeker.
The commission also approved up to $29,000 for Blueprint Energy Partners to purchase a building outside of Williston. The oilfield company is moving its Dickinson office to Williston and expanding its staff.
Williston STAR Fund grants were approved for the following projects at the commission meeting on July 25th, 2023:
Community Growth/Build
Vertipads Inc.: The company is seeking a STAR Fund grant to fund construction of two drone pads for a package delivery system in northwestern North Dakota. Vertipads Inc. plans to utilize Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) on the state-owned Vantis Network. The locations of the two pads have not been determined. The total cost of the venture is estimated at $500,000. The Williston STAR Fund will contribute $75,000.
Flex PACE Applications
Blueprint Energy Partners: The company is seeking support from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building in the Williston area and move its Dickinson site. The oilfield company offers fishing, rentals, and inspection of oilfield equipment. Blueprint Energy Partners currently has 65 employees and intends to add up to 15 more. The firm requested a Flex PACE Interest buydown of $58,000 to buy down the interest on the loan for the building. Since the location is outside of the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City of Williston, the funds will be split 50/50 between the City of Williston and Williams County. The Williston STAR Fund’s portion of the buydown is $29,000.
The STAR Fund board of directors meets monthly at the Williston Center for Development. For more information about starting or expanding a business in Williston, contact Keith Olson with the Small Business Development Center at 701-570-4260 or keith.r.olson@willistonstate.edu.