Chamley Pipe and Salvage sponsored the annual Erase the E-waste event in Williston on Wednesday. Accepting electronics ranging from televisions to computer towers to mobile phones, this business is doing its part to help keep our planet clean.
"Most electronics have harmful chemicals and toxic metals. If all of these electronic items go to the landfill, these toxins end up in our groundwater. It doesn't take much to poison an entire lake," said Brenda Wollan, dispatcher and office manager of Chamley.
Wollan took over organizing this event in 2014 and has enjoyed putting it on for the last eight years. She explained that Chamley's role is to sponsor collection of the items to then be sent to Bismarck's ND E-waste.
ND E-waste then processes the items and starts the recycling process. Wollan said that it's quite an extensive process, with certain components of the electronics having to be sent to different parts of the country to be properly handled and recycled.
Chamley's has also taken their dedication to keeping the earth clean and turned it into a fundraiser for Bras for Cause. For every computer tower or laptop collected at this event, ND E-waste donates money and Chamley matches this.
Chamley also collects aluminum cans year-round and donates the recycle funds to Bras for a Cause. To donate cans for this cause, bring them to the giant pink dumpster located at 221 First Street East.
Last year, between the Erase the E-Waste event and the aluminum cans fundraiser, Chamley was able to present a $10,000 check to Bras for a Cause.
Wollan thanks the Williston community for always being so responsive and involved in this annual collection event. She shared that as of noon on Wednesday, around 100 people, many with several pick-up truck loads of electronics had already dropped off. She expects this year's final haul to be outstanding.
Wollan looks forward to doing it next year, and encourages people to collect their electronics year-round for the next event.