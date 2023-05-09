Band Day is one of the biggest events of the year in Williston. For more than 90 years, Mondak-area bands have participated in the parade.
This year's Band Day parade festivities begin Saturday morning, May 13.
"Band Day is a long-standing tradition in Williston," said Amy Krueger, executive director of the city's Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB). "A lot of people see it as a kickoff to summer."
Band Day, which dates back to the 1920s, is traditionally held the Saturday of Mother's Day weekend.
"This year, we have 15 bands coming in," Krueger said.
Each band will lead a procession of up to five floats and is sponsored by a local business or non-profit organization.
More than 50 floats are anticipated for this year's Band Day parade including floats from the Williston Fire Dept., Williston Basin International Airport, Nemont Communications, Bethel Lutheran Nursing Center, Crescent Point Energy, Studio 89 Dance Club, First State Bank & Trust, Fort Buford Sixth Infantry, Trailer & Truck Equipment of Williston, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ironhide Bobcat, Elite Tire & Service, Moose Lodge 239, Daryl's Mobile Tire Service, Williston Taekwondo Judo Academy and Northland Health Centers.
"I want to thank all our sponsors who come through to make this happen," Krueger said. "And volunteers."
In addition to Band Day sponsors, Kreuger said Williston City and Williams County employees are pitching in to help out.
"I'd like to thank all the departments," she said, pointing out all hands will be on deck for Band Day including Williston's Police and Fire, Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments, as well as Williams County Emergency Services personnel.
Events kick off on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m., when vendors open.
"Vendors and Harmon Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.," said Morgan Gonzales, Williston CVB Event and Convention Services coordinator.
Gonzales said 37 vendors are offering food and crafts for sale.
The Basin Kruzers car show will also begin at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Raymond Center. Iron Brotherhood is holding a bike show, starting at 4 p.m. at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds (UMVF).
For folks who like to run on foot, registration for the Band Day Mile starts at 10:30 a.m. in front of the skate park at Harmon Park. The race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on 11th Street.
"It will be a very busy day," said Krueger, who encouraged onlookers to show up early for the parade.
Although the parade begins at noon, bands and floats will start lining up at 10 a.m., Gonzales said, noting the parade is expected to last "somewhere between an hour and a half, and two hours."
"The parade will be livestreamed on the Band Day Facebook page starting at noon," Gonzales said.
"It's packed," Krueger said, estimating 3,000 to 4,000 people are expected to show up for this year's Band Day. "The streets are full. It's very popular."
Saturday in the Park
After the parade, Harmon Park will be buzzing with activities.
"Once the parade is done, there will be performances in Harmon Park," Gonzales said. "Those will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m."
Among those performances, the Denver Broncos Stampede is featured.
"They will do two performances in the park Saturday," Krueger said.
In addition to marching in the parade and performing at Harmon Park, the NFL-affiliated Stampede musicians are performing locally Friday night.
"The Denver Broncos Stampede will also be performing the night before at Busted Knuckle at 6 p.m.," Krueger said. "It will be a short performance.
"They also work with kids," she continued, pointing out the Stampede musicians will offer a drumming clinic on Saturday morning before the parade. "A lot of these professionals are educators in their full-time jobs [in the Denver area], so any students in the other bands can get hands-on tutoring."
For the bird watchers
A silent auction will be held at Harmon Park, selling hand-crafted bird houses, which Krueger said has become another tradition during Band Day. The event is sponsored by Gate City Bank, according to a Band Day Facebook page, where many of this year's bird houses are pictured.
"We have a bird house fundraiser," Krueger said, pointing out the bird houses will be on display at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC) at WSC until Thursday, May 11. From there, the bird houses are transported to be auctioned off at Harmon Park on Saturday afternoon.
"That's one of the ways we raise funds to pay for Band Day," Krueger said. "That, and our sponsorships."
Reflecting on the nearly 100-year Band Day tradition, Krueger said most of the community eagerly anticipates the parade festivities.
"I think a lot of people know and wait," she said. "Sometimes, the newer residents may not know as much, but they catch on quickly.
"Lots happening during the weekend," Krueger continued. "We want to welcome people to the community."
For more information and updates, go to: visitwilliston.com