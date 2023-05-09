Band Day parade map

The Band Day parade route starts at the WSC Arc on 18th Street and ends at Harmon Park on 11 Street West.

Band Day is one of the biggest events of the year in Williston. For more than 90 years, Mondak-area bands have participated in the parade.

This year's Band Day parade festivities begin Saturday morning, May 13.

Amy Krueger, left, executive director of Williston CVB, and Morgan Gonzales, CVB Event and Services coordinator.
Custom-crafted bird houses will be auctioned at Harmon Park on Saturday afternoon as a fundraiser to help pay for Band Day expenses.


