Come rain or shine, Band Day parade in Williston on Saturday promised a big community turnout, 15 bands and dozens of floats.

Two out of three ain't bad.

Band Day 1

Dedicated musicians who showed up to serenade the crowd for this year's Band Day parade were from the Denver Broncos Stampede, above, Grenora Public School, Sawyer High School, and the 188th Army Band.
Band Day 5

Cornerstone Baptist Church received more votes than all other parade floats, earning the honor of Best 2023 Band Day float.
Band Day 18

Williston High School Cheer participated in Saturday's Band Day parade with inspiring routines from the start at Williston State College to Harmon Park.
Band Day 2

Fire trucks and floats participated with enthusiasm during Saturday's Band Day parade.


Tags

Load comments