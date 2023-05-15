Come rain or shine, Band Day parade in Williston on Saturday promised a big community turnout, 15 bands and dozens of floats.
Two out of three ain't bad.
Despite drizzling weather, people lined the streets from Williston State College, to the 2nd Avenue business corridor, to the sidewalks in front of Harmon Park.
Although only four marching bands participated in the parade, those that did were well-received by an enthusiastic community.
Dedicated musicians who showed up to serenade the crowd came from Grenora Public School, Sawyer High School, 188th Army Band and the Denver Broncos Stampede.
Amy Krueger, executive director of the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), noted that a marching band from Grenora was also one of only four bands that braved the wind and rain during the Band Day parade in Williston nearly a century ago.
"In 1930, the third Band Day parade had a bunch of bands pull out" due to inclement weather, Krueger said, citing a historical account. "Grenora was one of the bands that did not pull out — and they were one of the bands that did not pull out" this year.
Krueger said many of the bands that chose not to participate during Saturday's event were concerned about the moisture, which might damage their fragile wind instruments, particularly clarinets.
The crowd did not seem to mind the absence of marching bands. In fact, spectators appeared all the more favorable in their applause of the few bands that braved the damp weather, marched and played.
The parade kicked off with the 188th Army Band leading Williams County and Williston City emergency fire trucks and police vehicles, followed by floats and pickup trucks towing sponsors' colorful banners.
The Army band was followed by the Grenora Public School band, which marched in sync and played superbly.
Next, came the Sawyer High School band — troopers all. Dressed in sharp blue-and-white traditional uniforms, they toughed through the rain with good cheer and pleased the crowd with their brass and wind instruments, as well as aggressive drumming.
When the Denver Broncos Stampede arrived at the intersection of University Avenue and 18th Street West, spectators roared with encouragement. Stampede drummers drowned out the sounds of sirens and horns, determined to please the crowd.
Three floats were chosen by voting participants for best in parade honors, according to Morgan Gonzales, Williston CVB Event and Convention Services coordinator.
First place went to Cornerstone Baptist Church; second place was awarded to Crescent Point; Weatherford earned third place.
As bands, floats, and military and emergency personnel reached their destination at Harmon Park, the rain subsided a bit.
Yet, the crowd's enthusiasm continued.
Although a silent auction and other activities were planned for the afternoon at Harmon Park on 11th Street West, the city's CVB leadership decided to move to the fairgrounds to keep everyone dry.
"I would say, despite Mother Nature, it went great," Krueger said of Saturday's Band Day. "We had a good crowd [for the parade] and a good showing at the fairgrounds. We still had a successful event."