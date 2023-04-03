Lawmakers from Williams County discussed several important issues at a Legislative Forum on Saturday including tax relief and term limits.
North Dakota state senators Todd Beard (R-Dist. 23) and Brad Bekkedahl (R-Dist. 1), along with state representatives Patrick Hatlestad (R-Dist. 23), David Richter (R-Dist. 1) and Nico Rios (R-Dist. 23) participated in the question-and-answer session.
Held inside the Williams County Commission Room in downtown Williston, the forum was hosted by the local chamber of commerce, Williams County and Western Region Economic Development.
About 30 local residents attended the event, which was live-streamed over the internet.
Moderator JC LaBar asked a series of questions submitted beforehand via email by Williams County residents.
"This is a forum, with the intention to listen and learn," LaBar said as he explained the Q&A ground rules. "This is not a debate."
LaBar led off by asking forum participants to explain the process of how bills get enacted into law. In particular, LaBar inquired why bills are changed during the legislative process.
"If the House passes a bill, and the Senate changes the bill, what is the process to reconcile that bill?" LaBar asked.
Sen. Bekkedahl explained the "crossover" process, whereby a bill moves from the House to the Senate, or vice versa. Occasionally, the text of a bill is changed from its original intent as it passes through various Senate or House committees and subcommittees.
"If it's a 'concur,' it goes to the governor for signing," Bekkedahl said. "If it's a 'do not concur,' it fails."
"If everybody voted for the bill," he continued, it means representatives from both parties participated in its passage."
Illustrating the common meme of watching sausage being made, Bekkedahl described the process of crafting laws at the state level as "messy."
"People say, 'That's how sausage is made," he said. "You don't want to see it, but it tastes good afterward."
Rep. Richter fielded a question about tax relief, noting the state can help alleviate property taxes at local levels by assuming a larger portion of funding for projects like building new schools.
Richter said Gov. Doug Burgum is kept "tightly in the loop" whenever the legislature tackles property tax relief.
Rep. Hatlestad said: "There's a faction that would like to see a reduction in income taxes" at the individual and corporate levels. "There is a faction that would like to see a reduction in property tax.
"A lot of people say: 'Forget the income tax. North Dakota is pretty easy with the income tax that we pay,'" Hatlestad continued. "I'm not sure it's going to be an easy sell, one way or the other."
Bekkedahl advanced the discussion, placing the issue of income versus property tax reductions in the context of both legislative bodies' priorities.
"The House has been focused on income tax reduction, and the Senate has been focused totally on property tax reduction," said Bekkedahl, who noted the state legislature is currently considering a total reduction of $565 million in taxes.
The senator said he empathizes with lower-income citizens who are currently struggling.
"The ones who can least afford to pay income taxes should see a lower rate," Bekkedahl said.
Sen. Beard explained that because of the committees on which he serves (including Energy and Natural Resources), he does not see a lot of the bills until they come up for a floor vote. However, Beard made it clear where he stands regarding the distinction between income and property taxes.
"I believe in property tax relief," Beard said. "That's where I'm at."
Rep. Rio concurred: "Like Senator Beard, I prefer property tax relief."
Hatlestad indicated he is in favor of property and income tax relief.
"Both houses agree that we want tax relief," he said. "The question is the mix."
Oil and gas taxes
Delving into the complex subject of oil-industry taxes, panel participants explained North Dakota simplifies the amount of taxes oil and gas companies pay based on a pseudo-flat rate rather than structuring taxes to coincide with the market-price of oil on any given day.
Typically, states use triggers to increase or decrease corporate taxes along with fluctuations in the price of oil. If the price of oil is high, a state can reap large revenues. However, if the price of oil falls to $40/barrel, it can trigger tax rates at or close to 0%, requiring states to scramble to pay for mandated services.
"I voted for removing the trigger because it brings better stability to the oil industry," Beard said. "I think by doing this it will bring stability to contractors."
Bekkedahl explained other states — including Texas and Wyoming — impose lower taxes on oil prices but charge companies higher property taxes on their production fields.
Hatlestad made it clear the oil and gas industry is vital to supporting North Dakota's local governments, particularly Williams County.
"Right now, oil companies are paying about 54% of the state's bills," the representative said. "Tax policy is important, both as the state and [the] industry are concerned."
Term limits
Most of Saturday's forum participants were in agreement about mandated term limits for N.D. state legislators. In short, they agreed the will of voters should be followed.
However, local state legislators took issue with a reported flaw in a recently mandated initiative that limits terms to eight years because it could prompt all N.D. state lawmakers to retire simultaneously.
The House is currently considering a bill to change mandated term limits from eight to 12 years. If successful, the House could send the mandate back to voters for approval, provided the state Senate concurs.
"If the voters vote in favor of it, it just goes from eight to 12," Richter said. "If they vote against it, it stays at eight."
Hatlestad, who announced he likely will retire regardless of mandated term limits, said he felt the initiative is flawed for two reasons: First, it could result in both legislative bodies being filled with first-time lawmakers who have no clue about how laws are made. Second, it would require a lot of dedicated and qualified lawmakers to exit the House and Senate all at once.
"I did not think term limits, as such, were necessary," Hatlestad said. "A lot of state legislators have experience and institutional knowledge."
Bekkedahl made an excellent point about creating a power vacuum that can easily be filled by unelected bureaucrats.
"Anytime the voters make a decision, it's a good decision," Bekkedahl said. "So I support term limits."
However, the senator pointed out — as the initiative currently stands — all part-time state lawmakers can be "put out of office" simultaneously. This would likely expand the influence of bureaucrats who work full time in the state capital, he said.
"They're going to be there, and the legislators will be gone," Bekkedahl said of experienced lawmakers.
"I support what the public did, but I wish it had been done a little bit differently so there would not be a total loss of qualified lawmakers," he said.
Beard said he is likely to vote against term limits because it could result in a wholesale exodus of qualified, dedicated part-time legislators.
One solution, offered by Sen. Beard, would be to reword the mandate in a manner that would stagger the years in which legislators are required to retire. He noted lobbyists can be extremely useful in helping to educate part-time state lawmakers about the nuances of legislation.
Because they are part time, N.D. legislators do not have the staff or the resources to research every bill that crosses their desks, most of the panelists pointed out.
As with any profession, Beard said there are good lobbyists who care about the impact of laws across the state, and those who are focused only on their clients' needs.
Some lobbyists are concerned that mandatory term limits could create a power vacuum in the state capital, while some lobbyists are eager to fill the void by pushing their own agendas.
"There's lobbyists on both sides of the issue," Beard said, noting he understands the frustration voters feel and the mistrust some have for politicians, especially in Washington.
"The mistrust issue, you try to do the best you can," Beard said. "I really strongly recommend to everybody, look at the bill. Don't be so reliant on what other people tell you."
Rep. Rios placed the issue of term limits in simple terms.
"The people wanted them," Rios said. "I supported them. It is what it is."