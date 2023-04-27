The Williston City Commission took quick care of routine business at its biweekly meeting Tuesday.
After the Commission voted 4-0 to approve the Consent Agenda, Mayor Howard Klug led off with the Mayor for a Day ceremony.
"This is undoubtedly my favorite day of the year," Klug said to a packed room filled with residents and guests, eager to support the two Mayor for a Day recipients.
"It shows what kinds of students we have in Williston," Klug said, pointing out 79 essays were submitted by local students from grades 3 through 7.
Mayor for a Day essays were submitted by students from Lewis & Clark, Rickard and Hagan elementary schools, and ASB Innovation Academy, Klug explained.
He wasted no time announcing this year's Mayor for a Day winners:
Maia Rodenbough, a third grade student at Lewis & Clark Elementary school; and Isla Belakjon, a seventh grader from ASB Innovation Academy.
Maia's teacher is Melissa Heller, and Isla's teacher is Reo Boston.
Maia and Isla took turns at the podium, reading aloud their respective essays.
"This is the day they come in front of us, and they showcase their talents," Klug told fellow commissioners and audience members.
He applauded city staff for devoting time to reading every essay.
"We had a lot of excellent essays," the mayor said, pointing out the importance of support received from the National Star fund.
"We have some of the best essay writers in the state of North Dakota," Klug said.
In her essay, Isla — who read first — focused on citywide services and the importance of providing Williston residents with the best local government possible.
Maia's essay reflected the importance of reaching out to people in need and helping everyone within the community. Maia emphasized the benefits of kindness when dealing with all citizens at every age level.
In addition to the Mayor for a Day ceremony, the Commission approved several proclamations issued by Klug including World Wish Day, National Small Business Week, National Library Week and Building Safety Month.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Commission approved proclamations for World Wish Day (April 29) and National Small Business Week (April 30–May 6).
The proclamation first recognizes the Make-A-Wish Foundation, established in 1980 to create "life-changing wishes for children ages 2½ to 18 years old with critical illnesses."
The proclamation credits the Make-A-Wish Foundation in North Dakota with granting "more than 1,000 wishes in our state over the last 38 years, delivering hope and joy back into the lives of children. … When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy."
The second proclamation recognizes small businesses in Williston. Reportedly issued by U.S. presidents every year since 1963, National Small Business Week declares small businesses and the entrepreneurs who launch them the "heartbeat of our communities and the American economy."
The proclamation states: "When we support small businesses, jobs are created, and local communities preserve their unique culture."
Citing a small-business "boom," the City of Williston proclamation credits more than 10.5 million American entrepreneurs with "applying to start a new business" since January 2021.
"The City of Williston supports and joins in this national effort to recognize the contributions of small businesses to the American economy and their importance to ensuring that our local communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today."
The Commission approved both proclamations as part of its Consent Agenda in a 4–0 vote.