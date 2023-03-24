More than 200 people attended the Williston Herald's 20 Under 40 gala at the Williston Grand Hotel on Thursday night.
In keeping with the theme of honoring remarkable Williston citizens under the age of 40, lots of people in their 20s and 30s attended the event.
Co-presenter Todd Erickson, an ordained minister, led the awards ceremony with a prayer before introducing 2023 Citizen of the Year Debra Kemp.
"Tonight, I'll share First Timothy 4:12," Erickson said. "'Do not let anybody look down on you because you are young. But set an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.'"
With more than 100 people nominated for the 20 Under 40 awards, Williston Herald Publisher Clarice Touhey said the event is a "celebration" of the fact that young professionals are increasingly recognized for their achievements in today's society.
"I'm really excited because everybody who was nominated was nominated by our community," Touhey told the audience, noting the newspaper received more than 100 nominations before selecting 20 individuals under 40 years old and then recognizing their achievements as community leaders.
Touhey also thanked members of the Williston police and fire departments for their efforts during the 20 Under 40 event.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to recognize first responders," she said before the awards ceremony.
Master of ceremonies Jon Greiner noted it was the sixth annual 20 Under 40 event.
"Thank you for coming out and supporting people you respect," said Greiner, president of Basin Safety Consulting of Williston.
"We're a team of leaders supporting safety," he said of his company, which symbolizes the importance of young professionals in top leadership positions.
"We don't accept 'good enough,'" Greiner said of 20 Under 40 recipients as well as his company's executive team. "We support excellence."
Greiner talked about the importance of facing "hard truths" in business and in life.
"The world does entrust a lot of hard truths on us," he said. "A lot of you know that challenge, which is why you're here today. Winning tonight really means only one thing — that you're not eligible to win next year — but it really does matter.
"My challenge to you is this," Greiner continued with a more serious tone. "Don't stop fighting for excellence. Don't settle for 'good enough.' You're doing a great job."
As Kemp said, the themes of success and youth were evident onstage and off at the Grand Williston's elegant ballroom.
"I'm a little overwhelmed with this," Kemp said as she received the award for outstanding 2023 Citizen of the Year.
"I'm definitely not under 40," she joked, before thanking everyone who has helped her assist others in the community over the past three decades including her husband, children and colleagues at the various non-profit organizations over the years.
"Tonight, we see a lot of optimists," Kemp said.
The 2023 Citizen of the Year told a story of how her husband taught her to learn how to ski by bringing her up to the top of a mountain and then encouraging her with optimism.
"'You can do it,'" Kemp's husband told her as he guided her down the mountain slope.
"We are still married, to this day," she said, conveying the lessons of having a "can-do-attitude."
"This award goes out to all those people who worked with me," Kemp said, crediting everyone who helped her achieve success as a community volunteer over the years.
With much of her work devoted to youth and public education, Kemp encouraged everyone to get involved and to vote yes on an upcoming ballot initiative to build two new elementary schools in Williston Basin School District #7 and help ease classroom overcrowding.
Kemp said if all 200 people in attendance at the 20 Under 40 gala lobby 10 people they know and they all vote yes on the local initiative, it's likely to pass.
Echoing Greiner's enthusiasm for the 20 Under 40 celebration, Erickson said he was excited to see young professionals in the community recognized for their achievements in business and through volunteering.
"I love it," said Erickson. "One thing I love about 20 Under 40 is, for me, with my work with nonprofits, I work with a lot of young people. It's a passion of mine. To celebrate professionals at this stage in their careers is like throwing gasoline on the flames. That's in my wheelhouse. That's what I live for — to encourage people who are stepping up to keep pressing on."
"I tell people to be a blessing to others," he continued. "Look for a way to pay it forward."
After the awards ceremony, Encore Events held a Feud competition modeled after the famous TV game show.
"The [Herald] Feud is just like the classic TV show, where two groups are going to come up and compete against each other," said Dustin Miller, owner of Encore Events.
In the Feud, a host asks team members to nominate similar words, ranked according to the popularity of a matching word based on results from 100 people surveyed.
Several groups of five team members each participated in the Feud, with no declared overall winner in the interest of giving each team an opportunity to excel — much like this year's 20 Under 40 honorees, who were not ranked.
"Everyone understands how the game works if they've seen the TV show," Miller said.
Held at the recently remodeled Williston Grand Hotel, the 20 Under 40 gala was a packed and seemingly flawless event.
As Erickson said, the evening was productive — and fun.
"The Best of the Bakken is to highlight what people are doing well," Erickson said (alluding to a similar community awards gala organized by the Williston Herald). "20 Under 40 is a way to acknowledge people who are doing well at a younger age."