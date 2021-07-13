The Williston City Commission approved the appointment of Matt Clark as Williston’s new Fire Chief in June, officially introducing him at the July 13 public meeting.
Originally from Helena, Montana, Clark has been with the Williston Fire Department since 2015 and was promoted to the second-in-command position in 2019. Clark was at training and unable to attend June's Commission meeting, but appeared Tuesday before the Commission for his first public introduction.
Clark was joined by his family in the John Kautzman Commission Room, as Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk introduced Clark as the City's new fire chief, sharing his support for Clark's promotion.
"The role you're taking on is more than just providing service to this community, but it's also to your family," Cymbaluk told Clark. "It's fitting that your family is here to recognize you and be with you for this wonderful honor. I have no doubt in my mind that you're going to do a good job. You came here in 2015, in 2019 you became the number two man, today you're the number one man."
Clark addressed the Commission, giving emotional thanks to his family and City leaders for their support.
"This the day that I prepared for, this is the day that I've worked hard for, my family is here with me; and truthfully it's an honor to do this for the City of Williston. I'm excited to have my wife and my kids come up here and pin me." Clark said.
Clark's wife and children then joined him, pinning his Chief rank to his uniform before posing for pictures with the rest of his family. Clark takes over for Jason Catrambone, who took a position in another state.