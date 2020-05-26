This year, Williams County voters won’t even have to exit their vehicle to vote in the June primary. That’s because the county, like all the other counties in the state, is doing its June primary by mail.
When the idea of moving North Dakota’s June primary to mail was first floated, Williams County Auditor Beth Innis wasn’t among fans. But as the process has rolled out and become clearer, she is warming to the idea.
“I was totally against it to begin with,” Innis admits. “I did not know the logistics of it or how it would work, but this has been a really good plan.”
Innis can see several advantages to doing more elections this way in the future.
For one, the convenience factor appears to be increasing participation. Innis’ office has sent out 4,578 absentee ballots so far. That will be a new record for participation — if all of them are realized.
“Normally we only get about 2,000 to 3,000 max in a June primary,” she said.
Innis also believes the process being used is secure.
While the Secretary of State’s office sent out some ballot applications to underage or even deceased voters, those were only applications. Her office has the means to verify that each ballot she sends out is going to a qualified North Dakota voter.
“If a person is deceased, they are not going to get a ballot, because it will say deceased right on our records,” Innis said. “We check every absentee application, and we also call people if we don’t understand something on the application. So that is why it’s important to put a phone number on there. That way, if there is any issue, we can call you.”
Ballots are also not sent out if the ballot application address and the voting address records do not match.
“If you don’t have a valid North Dakota identification, which is a driver’s license or North Dakota non-voter ID, you cannot get a ballot in the state of North Dakota,” Innis added. “We do not accept any other state’s driver’s license. If you are going to live here and vote here, you have to have a North Dakota diver’s license.”
Those who have moved and want to receive a ballot should update their address on file at vote.nd.gov.
When ballots are returned to Innis, the signature on the application and the ballot are compared. Those have to match. If they do not, the ballot goes to a canvassing board who will determine if it should be counted or not.
The most common reason ballot signatures fail to match their application is when a spouse or parent sends in an application for a family member. The ballot must be signed by the individual doing the voting, in which case, the signatures would not match.
There is just one scenario where Innis will send a ballot to an applicant under the age of 18. That is only when the person is turning 18 just before the election.
That did happen with one voter this year, Innis said.
“He will be eligible to vote on June 8, the day before the election,” she said.
Conversely, if an eligible voter dies before the election occurs, but has sent in their ballot, that ballot would be counted.
The mail-in method has a nice convenience factor for voters, Innis said.
Her office has limited hours, but ballots can be returned by mail around-the-clock. The county has also purchased a secure dropbox for ballots, which is also available around-the-clock. It's another way to see that the ballot makes it to her office on time.
“Ours is in the back of the courthouse, right as you drive in from the West,” Innis said. “It’s on the right hand side, and it’s Lady Liberty so it’s easy to see. You don’t even have to get out of the car.”
Lady Liberty will be available for dropping off ballots until 4 p.m. June 9, Innis said. After that, she will be locked. Mailed-in ballots, meanwhile, must be post-marked June 8 or earlier.
Mail-in elections are potentially much cheaper, Innis said. Running several polling places with five or so workers each along with a polling place at the ARC, which has 18 or so workers, costs around $16,000 for the day just for wages.
“I think we have a technique down now,” Innis said. “If we only had to do active voters, I don’t think this would take as many workers to do.”
Williams County has about 14,000 active voters.